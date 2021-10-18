|
October 18, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year, acts of piracy
against ships fell by -15%
- In the first nine months of 2021 the decrease was
by -27%
- In the third quarter of this year there were 29 acts of
piracy against ships, with a decrease of -15% compared to 34
in the period July-September of 2020. Declining ships boarded in the
course of accidents: 24 compared to 31 in the third quarter of
last year. On the other hand, the naval units have increased to five
made the object of gunshots compared to two in the second
quarter of 2020. Particularly relevant is the reduction of the
number of seafarers kidnapped, down from 31 in the period July-September
of last to one in the same period of 2021. The number of
Seafarers taken hostage decreased from eight to five.
- In the first nine months of 2021 the number of acts of piracy
against ships fell to 96 compared to 132 in the period
January-September last year.