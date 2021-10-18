



October 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter of this year, acts of piracy against ships fell by -15%

In the first nine months of 2021 the decrease was by -27%

In the third quarter of this year there were 29 acts of piracy against ships, with a decrease of -15% compared to 34 in the period July-September of 2020. Declining ships boarded in the course of accidents: 24 compared to 31 in the third quarter of last year. On the other hand, the naval units have increased to five made the object of gunshots compared to two in the second quarter of 2020. Particularly relevant is the reduction of the number of seafarers kidnapped, down from 31 in the period July-September of last to one in the same period of 2021. The number of Seafarers taken hostage decreased from eight to five.

In the first nine months of 2021 the number of acts of piracy against ships fell to 96 compared to 132 in the period January-September last year.









