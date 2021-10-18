|
October 18, 2021
- KSOE wins an order for the construction of two
container ships with very high load capacity
- The contract has a total value of about 351 million
Dollars
- The South Korean shipbuilding group Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering (KSOE) today announced the acquisition of a
order for the construction of two very large storage racks
capacity. The company has in fact announced that the order has
a total value of about 416 billion won (351 million
dollars), a figure that suggests that these are two ships of
very high containerized transport capacity. The two
naval units will be built by the subsidiary Hyundai
Samho Heavy Industries Co. (HSHI) and will be delivered
to the shipowner, who - specified KSOE - is based in the Islands
Marshall, by the first half of 2024.