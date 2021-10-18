



October 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news KSOE wins an order for the construction of two container ships with very high load capacity

The contract has a total value of about 351 million Dollars

The South Korean shipbuilding group Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) today announced the acquisition of a order for the construction of two very large storage racks capacity. The company has in fact announced that the order has a total value of about 416 billion won (351 million dollars), a figure that suggests that these are two ships of very high containerized transport capacity. The two naval units will be built by the subsidiary Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. (HSHI) and will be delivered to the shipowner, who - specified KSOE - is based in the Islands Marshall, by the first half of 2024.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec