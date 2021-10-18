



October 18, 2021

Original news The value of Macquarie's shipping financing exceeds the billion dollars

The group entered this market in 2017

The Australian financial group Macquarie has announced that the value of its portfolio of loans to the shipping sector has recently crossed the billion dollar mark. The company's activity in this segment is specialized in the provision of loans to small and medium-sized shipowners with fleets of between ten and 50 ships and currently finances over 190 ships for a total market value of more of three billion dollars.

Macquarie only entered the segment of financing shipping and it did - explained the group - why many traditional banks that previously financed the sector had greatly reduced their exposure to the sector or had come out of it completely. "In recent years - said the responsible for Macquarie's shipping financing, Marc Hari - the availability of financing for ships conventional by traditional banks has shrunk considerably. Shipowners are increasingly looking for alternative sources of funding and this is where we have found continued market demand despite challenges faced by the shipping industry during the pandemic of Covid-19».







