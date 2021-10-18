|
|
|
|
October 18, 2021
|
|
- The value of Macquarie's shipping financing exceeds
the billion dollars
-
- The group entered this market in 2017
-
- The Australian financial group Macquarie has announced that the
value of its portfolio of loans to the shipping sector
has recently crossed the billion dollar mark.
The company's activity in this segment is
specialized in the provision of loans to small and medium-sized
shipowners with fleets of between ten and 50 ships and currently
finances over 190 ships for a total market value of more
of three billion dollars.
-
- Macquarie only entered the segment of
financing shipping and it did - explained the group -
why many traditional banks that previously
financed the sector had greatly reduced their
exposure to the sector or had come out of it
completely. "In recent years - said the
responsible for Macquarie's shipping financing, Marc
Hari - the availability of financing for ships
conventional by traditional banks has shrunk
considerably. Shipowners are increasingly looking for
alternative sources of funding and this is where we have
found continued market demand despite challenges
faced by the shipping industry during the pandemic of
Covid-19».
|
