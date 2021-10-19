|
|
|
|
October 19, 2021
|
|
- The port of Rotterdam has set a new record of
traffic for the third quarter of the year
-
- Business growth was driven
from imports and containers
-
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Rotterdam has
handled 118.5 million tons of goods, volume that is
+14.6% higher than that handled in the
corresponding period of 2020 and representing the new record
of the Dutch airport for the period July-September of the year. The
new peak for the third quarter was achieved
thanks to the new record for this period of freight traffic
to the landing which amounted to 82.1 million tonnes
(+18.9%), while freight traffic at boarding, with 36.3
million tons (+6.0%), was less than
record of 36.7 million tons recorded in the third quarter
of 2018.
-
- In addition, the new record for the third quarter is
status obtained thanks to the new maximum peak of traffic
containerized enlivened this year in this period, which is
stato pairs to 38,9 million tons (+3.1%) and has been
made with a handling of containers equal to 3.9 million
of teu (+6.2%). In the field of other miscellaneous goods were
enlivened 8,0 million tons (+1.9%), of which 6,2 million of
tons of rolling stock (-1.1%) and 1.8 million tons of other
loads (+13.9%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2021 it was consistent
the increase in both liquid and solid bulk enlivened by the
Dutch airport, even if these volumes are much lower than
those enlivened in Rotterdam a few years ago. In the segment of
solid loads the total was 20.4 million
tons (+39.1%), including 6.2 million tons of coal
(+78.6%), 7.8 million tons of minerals and scrap (+59.2%) and
2.4 million tons of agricultural bulk (-19.3%). In the sector
of liquid bulk, 51.2 million were handled
tons (+18.6%), of which 23.8 million tons of oil
crude (+13.5%), 17.7 million tons of petroleum products
refined (+35.7%), 1.2 million tons of natural gas
liquefied (+8.0%) and 8.5 million tons of other bulk
liquid (+6.1%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the Dutch port has enlivened
a total of 350.1 million tonnes of goods, with a
progression of +8.6% on the same period last year, of
which 116.9 million tons of goods in container (+4.0%), 18.0
million tons of rolling stock (+5.2%), 5.1 million tons
of other miscellaneous goods (+14.4%), 58.2 million tons of bulk
dry (+27.9%) and 152.1 million tons of liquid bulk
(+6,4%).
|
|