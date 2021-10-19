



October 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated

Original news The port of Rotterdam has set a new record of traffic for the third quarter of the year

Business growth was driven from imports and containers

In the third quarter of this year the port of Rotterdam has handled 118.5 million tons of goods, volume that is +14.6% higher than that handled in the corresponding period of 2020 and representing the new record of the Dutch airport for the period July-September of the year. The new peak for the third quarter was achieved thanks to the new record for this period of freight traffic to the landing which amounted to 82.1 million tonnes (+18.9%), while freight traffic at boarding, with 36.3 million tons (+6.0%), was less than record of 36.7 million tons recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

In addition, the new record for the third quarter is status obtained thanks to the new maximum peak of traffic containerized enlivened this year in this period, which is stato pairs to 38,9 million tons (+3.1%) and has been made with a handling of containers equal to 3.9 million of teu (+6.2%). In the field of other miscellaneous goods were enlivened 8,0 million tons (+1.9%), of which 6,2 million of tons of rolling stock (-1.1%) and 1.8 million tons of other loads (+13.9%).

In the third quarter of 2021 it was consistent the increase in both liquid and solid bulk enlivened by the Dutch airport, even if these volumes are much lower than those enlivened in Rotterdam a few years ago. In the segment of solid loads the total was 20.4 million tons (+39.1%), including 6.2 million tons of coal (+78.6%), 7.8 million tons of minerals and scrap (+59.2%) and 2.4 million tons of agricultural bulk (-19.3%). In the sector of liquid bulk, 51.2 million were handled tons (+18.6%), of which 23.8 million tons of oil crude (+13.5%), 17.7 million tons of petroleum products refined (+35.7%), 1.2 million tons of natural gas liquefied (+8.0%) and 8.5 million tons of other bulk liquid (+6.1%).

In the first nine months of 2021 the Dutch port has enlivened a total of 350.1 million tonnes of goods, with a progression of +8.6% on the same period last year, of which 116.9 million tons of goods in container (+4.0%), 18.0 million tons of rolling stock (+5.2%), 5.1 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+14.4%), 58.2 million tons of bulk dry (+27.9%) and 152.1 million tons of liquid bulk (+6,4%).











