



October 19, 2021

Invitalia, the ministry's national development agency of the Economy, announced its support for the development of the Medcenter Container Terminal, the company that manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro and that through Terminal Investment Limited is part of the group shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The plan has the in order to enhance the transhipment capacity of the terminal, increase the volumes managed in the Calabrian port area and increase employment levels and provide for an investment of more than EUR 50 million.

Invitalia has specified that it will support the project with a non-repayable contribution of 6.2 million euros ordered by the Ministry of Economic Development and specified whereas the initiative has also been the subject of a specific development agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development, Invitalia, Calabria Region and Medcenter.

With the implementation of the plan, the Calabrian container terminal will be equipped with the latest generation crane and other means operational, hardware equipment and operational software.







