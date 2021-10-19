|
- Invitalia will support with 6.2 million euros the
upgrading of the container terminal in Gioia Tauro
- The total investment will amount to 50 million
euro
- Invitalia, the ministry's national development agency
of the Economy, announced its support for the
development of the Medcenter Container Terminal, the company that
manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro and that
through Terminal Investment Limited is part of the group
shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The plan has the
in order to enhance the transhipment capacity of the terminal,
increase the volumes managed in the Calabrian port area and
increase employment levels and provide for an investment of more than
EUR 50 million.
- Invitalia has specified that it will support the project with a
non-repayable contribution of 6.2 million euros
ordered by the Ministry of Economic Development and specified
whereas the initiative has also been the subject of a specific
development agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development,
Invitalia, Calabria Region and Medcenter.
- With the implementation of the plan, the Calabrian container terminal
will be equipped with the latest generation crane and other means
operational, hardware equipment and operational software.
