



October 19, 2021

Original news Slight decrease in quarterly containerized traffic in the port of Antwerp

In the period July-September the flows of other types of goods

In the third quarter of 2021 the port of Antwerp established the own new record of goods traffic enlivened in this period of the year having totaled 59.2 million tons, with an increase of +4.0% on the second quarter of last year and with a slight increase of +0.3% compared to the corresponding pre-pandemic period of 2019 when the previous one was marked record.

In the period July-September of this year the port of call Belgium has set its own new rolling stock records enlivened in this quarter, traffic that was equal to almost 1.3 million tons and up +11.4% on the same period of 2020, and conventional goods handled, which have attested to almost 3,9 million tons (+108.5%). In liquid bulk also increased, amounting to EUR 18.0 million of tons (+3.7%) as well as the solid ones rose to 3.1 million tons (+13.5%). On the other hand, goods have decreased containerized that amounted to 33.4 million tons (-1.9%) for a handling of 20-foot containers equal to 2.9 million teu (-1.8%).

In the first nine months of 2021, the port of call enlivened a total of 179.2 million tons of goods, with a progression +4.8% on the corresponding period last year.











