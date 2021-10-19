|
October 19, 2021
- Slight decrease in quarterly containerized traffic in the port
of Antwerp
- In the period July-September the flows of
other types of goods
- In the third quarter of 2021 the port of Antwerp established the
own new record of goods traffic enlivened in this
period of the year having totaled 59.2 million tons, with
an increase of +4.0% on the second quarter of last year and
with a slight increase of +0.3% compared to the corresponding
pre-pandemic period of 2019 when the previous one was marked
record.
- In the period July-September of this year the port of call
Belgium has set its own new rolling stock records
enlivened in this quarter, traffic that was equal to
almost 1.3 million tons and up +11.4% on the
same period of 2020, and conventional goods handled, which
have attested to almost 3,9 million tons (+108.5%). In
liquid bulk also increased, amounting to EUR 18.0 million
of tons (+3.7%) as well as the solid ones rose to 3.1
million tons (+13.5%). On the other hand, goods have decreased
containerized that amounted to 33.4 million tons
(-1.9%) for a handling of 20-foot containers equal to 2.9
million teu (-1.8%).
- In the first nine months of 2021, the port of call enlivened a
total of 179.2 million tons of goods, with a progression
+4.8% on the corresponding period last year.
