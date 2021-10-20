|
October 20, 2021
- Another record quarter for the logistics group Kuhne +
Nagel
- In the period July-September strong increase in shipments
air in the face of a slight decrease in maritime ones
- In the third quarter of this year, the trend continued
of strong growth in financial results for several months
of Kuhne + Nagel that enabled the Swiss logistics group
to record record performances starting from this period
from quarterly net sales that have never been so
high being amounted to 8.57 billion Swiss francs (eight
billion euro), with an increase of +70.3% on the third quarter
of 2020. This figure was reached thanks to the turnover
net record achieved by the division of maritime shipments of the
group that amounted to 3.90 billion Swiss francs
(+119.7%), but also to the significant increase in net sales generated
the air freight division which was found to be
CHF 2.60 billion (+109.3%), which is lower
only to the historical record of 3.63 billion francs marked in the third
quarter of 2018 (however the historical record of gross sales
produced by the division was totaled in the third
quarter of 2021 with CHF 2.77 billion). In sensitive
net sales generated by the activities of
land transport of the group which stood at 922
million Swiss francs (+15.8%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 the group recorded new
record values also of the gross operating margin, of the profit
operating and net income which were equal respectively
to 971 million (+61.8%), 789 million (+112.7%) and 578 million
Swiss francs (+117.3%). The only division that deals with
maritime shipments totaled record EBITDA values and
of EBIT of 494 million (+243.1%) and 487 million
(+255,5%). The air freight division achieved an EBITDA of
258 million (+10.7%) and an operating profit of 239 million (+41.4%),
values that are both lower only than those records marked in the
second quarter of 2021. Transport activities
terrestrial generated an EBITDA of 37 million (+48.0%) and an EBIT
of 21 million Swiss francs (+75.0%).
- Relative to the volume of operational activities carried out
from the group in the third quarter of this year, shipment volumes
airlines have reached the new historical record of 584 thousand tons
of goods (+65.0%) while maritime shipments were equal
to 1,19 million container teu, with a decrease of -1.7% on the third
quarter of 2020 (the record was achieved in the third
quarter of 2019 with 1.28 million teu).
