



October 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Another record quarter for the logistics group Kuhne + Nagel

In the period July-September strong increase in shipments air in the face of a slight decrease in maritime ones

In the third quarter of this year, the trend continued of strong growth in financial results for several months of Kuhne + Nagel that enabled the Swiss logistics group to record record performances starting from this period from quarterly net sales that have never been so high being amounted to 8.57 billion Swiss francs (eight billion euro), with an increase of +70.3% on the third quarter of 2020. This figure was reached thanks to the turnover net record achieved by the division of maritime shipments of the group that amounted to 3.90 billion Swiss francs (+119.7%), but also to the significant increase in net sales generated the air freight division which was found to be CHF 2.60 billion (+109.3%), which is lower only to the historical record of 3.63 billion francs marked in the third quarter of 2018 (however the historical record of gross sales produced by the division was totaled in the third quarter of 2021 with CHF 2.77 billion). In sensitive net sales generated by the activities of land transport of the group which stood at 922 million Swiss francs (+15.8%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the group recorded new record values also of the gross operating margin, of the profit operating and net income which were equal respectively to 971 million (+61.8%), 789 million (+112.7%) and 578 million Swiss francs (+117.3%). The only division that deals with maritime shipments totaled record EBITDA values and of EBIT of 494 million (+243.1%) and 487 million (+255,5%). The air freight division achieved an EBITDA of 258 million (+10.7%) and an operating profit of 239 million (+41.4%), values that are both lower only than those records marked in the second quarter of 2021. Transport activities terrestrial generated an EBITDA of 37 million (+48.0%) and an EBIT of 21 million Swiss francs (+75.0%).

Relative to the volume of operational activities carried out from the group in the third quarter of this year, shipment volumes airlines have reached the new historical record of 584 thousand tons of goods (+65.0%) while maritime shipments were equal to 1,19 million container teu, with a decrease of -1.7% on the third quarter of 2020 (the record was achieved in the third quarter of 2019 with 1.28 million teu).











