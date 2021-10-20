|
October 20, 2021
- Ok of the Ministry to the new organic plan of the Authority
of Port system of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
- Staff increased by eighty units
- The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable has approved the Authority's new organic plant
of Port system of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas which provides
an increase in people of eighty units, excluding the
Secretary-General, divided between the various levels and creation
of the two new areas Area Presidency and Legal Affairs and
Anti-Corruption and Transparency.
- Recalling that within the state-owned circumscription of the
new AdSP, established on June 18, has entered to make it
the port of Vibo Valentia also leaves beyond the ports of Gioia Tauro,
Taureana di Palmi, Crotone and Corigliano Calabro that fall,
respectively, in the provinces of Reggio Calabria, Crotone and
Cosenza, the port authority has announced that in the act of approval
the MIMS shared "the reasons expressed regarding the
need to adapt both quantitatively and
qualitative the organic plant in force, in the light also of the new
objectives that the established Port System Authority will have to
absolve'. In addition, the Ministry specified that "the
new organizational structure also takes into account the mission
of the entity defined in the POT 2021-2023 and the inclusion of the port of
Vibo Valentia among the ports managed by it'.
- The new organic plan of the AdSP has been drawn up by the
Manager of the Finance - Control - Human Resources Area, Luigi
Ventrici, and was voted unanimously by the Committee
of management of the institution at the meeting of 30 September last.
