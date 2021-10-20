



October 20, 2021

Original news Ok of the Ministry to the new organic plan of the Authority of Port system of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas

Staff increased by eighty units

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable has approved the Authority's new organic plant of Port system of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas which provides an increase in people of eighty units, excluding the Secretary-General, divided between the various levels and creation of the two new areas Area Presidency and Legal Affairs and Anti-Corruption and Transparency.

Recalling that within the state-owned circumscription of the new AdSP, established on June 18, has entered to make it the port of Vibo Valentia also leaves beyond the ports of Gioia Tauro, Taureana di Palmi, Crotone and Corigliano Calabro that fall, respectively, in the provinces of Reggio Calabria, Crotone and Cosenza, the port authority has announced that in the act of approval the MIMS shared "the reasons expressed regarding the need to adapt both quantitatively and qualitative the organic plant in force, in the light also of the new objectives that the established Port System Authority will have to absolve'. In addition, the Ministry specified that "the new organizational structure also takes into account the mission of the entity defined in the POT 2021-2023 and the inclusion of the port of Vibo Valentia among the ports managed by it'.

The new organic plan of the AdSP has been drawn up by the Manager of the Finance - Control - Human Resources Area, Luigi Ventrici, and was voted unanimously by the Committee of management of the institution at the meeting of 30 September last.







