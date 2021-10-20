



October 20, 2021

Last month container traffic in seaports national was equal to 21.4 million (-0.6%)

While the causes of the reduction in growth of the Chinese economy by dividing between the two factions opposed to those who believe that the contraction has been decided at the table by the deus ex machina Xi Jinping and the others who lean towards the effect of an inevitable negative economic situation after years of growth, what is certain is that the ongoing downturn is evidenced by the attenuation of the trend of increase in traffic volumes handled in recent months by Chinese ports until September 2021, after 17 months consecutive increases, to a reversal of the trend.

Last month, in fact, the Chinese ports of call have handled a total of 1.29 billion tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.9% on September 2020 that was generated and by the reduction of traffic handled by ports alone national seafarers, which amounted to 819.0 million tons (-1.5%), both from the reduction of that enlivened by inland ports, which stood at 469.1 million tons (-2.5%).

In September 2021, moreover, both the only volumes of international traffic of goods handled by ports Chinese are the only volumes of domestic traffic. In particular, the Last month China's foreign trade through ports totaled 387.6 million tons of goods (-3.3%), of of which 348.0 million enlivened by seaports (- 1.8%) and 39.6 millions handled by inland ports (-14.7%). Last September national freight traffic amounted to 900.5 million tons (-1.2%), of which 471.0 million tons enlivened by seaports (-1.3%) and 429.5 million by ports internal (-1.2%).

Even the only containerized traffic handled last year month from Chinese ports recorded a decrease having been equal to 24.3 million teu (-1.0%), of which 21.4 million passed through seaports (-0.6%) and 2.8 million through inland port (-2.7%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the total goods handled from Chinese ports was 3.90 billion tons, with an increase of +1.3% on the period July-September last year, of which 1.18 billion tons of international traffic (-2,0%). Seaports alone handled 2.50 billion tons (-0.9%), of which 1.06 billion of international traffic (-1.4%), while the inland ports have enlivened 1.41 billion tons (+5.6%), of which 123,9 million tons of traffic international (-6.8%). The only total container traffic is state pairs to 72,8 million teu (+0.5%), of which 64,4 million teu enlivened by the seaports (+0.3%) and 8.4 million teu from inland ports (+2.4%).

In the first nine months of this year, Chinese ports have handled a total of 11.55 billion tons of goods, the +8.9% more than in the same period of 2020, of which 7.46 billion tons in seaports (+6.3%) and 4.09 billions in inland ports (+14.0%). Only international traffic is piled to 3,54 billion tons (+5.2%) and is result consisting of 3.16 billion tons handled by seaports (+4.9%) and 384.9 million tons from ports internal (+7.1%). As for containerized traffic, in the period January-September 2021 amounted to 211.0 million teu (+9.5%), of which 186,4 million teu enlivened by ports maritime (+8.9%) and 24.6 million teu from the inland ports (+14.8%).











