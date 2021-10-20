|
October 20, 2021
- In September, freight traffic in Chinese ports
recorded a reversal of the trend entering negative territory
- Last month container traffic in seaports
national was equal to 21.4 million (-0.6%)
- While the causes of the reduction in
growth of the Chinese economy by dividing between the two factions
opposed to those who believe that the contraction has been
decided at the table by the deus ex machina Xi Jinping and the others who
lean towards the effect of an inevitable negative economic situation after
years of growth, what is certain is that the
ongoing downturn is evidenced by the attenuation of the trend of
increase in traffic volumes handled in recent months by
Chinese ports until September 2021, after 17 months
consecutive increases, to a reversal of the trend.
- Last month, in fact, the Chinese ports of call have
handled a total of 1.29 billion tons of goods,
with a decrease of -1.9% on September 2020 that was generated
and by the reduction of traffic handled by ports alone
national seafarers, which amounted to 819.0 million
tons (-1.5%), both from the reduction of that enlivened by
inland ports, which stood at 469.1 million
tons (-2.5%).
- In September 2021, moreover, both the only
volumes of international traffic of goods handled by ports
Chinese are the only volumes of domestic traffic. In particular, the
Last month China's foreign trade through ports
totaled 387.6 million tons of goods (-3.3%), of
of which 348.0 million enlivened by seaports (- 1.8%) and 39.6
millions handled by inland ports (-14.7%). Last September
national freight traffic amounted to 900.5
million tons (-1.2%), of which 471.0 million tons
enlivened by seaports (-1.3%) and 429.5 million by ports
internal (-1.2%).
- Even the only containerized traffic handled last year
month from Chinese ports recorded a decrease having been
equal to 24.3 million teu (-1.0%), of which 21.4 million passed
through seaports (-0.6%) and 2.8 million through
inland port (-2.7%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 the total goods handled
from Chinese ports was 3.90 billion tons, with
an increase of +1.3% on the period July-September last year,
of which 1.18 billion tons of international traffic
(-2,0%). Seaports alone handled 2.50 billion
tons (-0.9%), of which 1.06 billion of international traffic
(-1.4%), while the inland ports have enlivened 1.41 billion
tons (+5.6%), of which 123,9 million tons of traffic
international (-6.8%). The only total container traffic is
state pairs to 72,8 million teu (+0.5%), of which 64,4 million teu
enlivened by the seaports (+0.3%) and 8.4 million
teu from inland ports (+2.4%).
- In the first nine months of this year, Chinese ports have
handled a total of 11.55 billion tons of goods, the
+8.9% more than in the same period of 2020, of which
7.46 billion tons in seaports (+6.3%) and 4.09
billions in inland ports (+14.0%). Only international traffic
is piled to 3,54 billion tons (+5.2%) and is
result consisting of 3.16 billion tons handled by
seaports (+4.9%) and 384.9 million tons from ports
internal (+7.1%). As for containerized traffic, in the period
January-September 2021 amounted to 211.0 million
teu (+9.5%), of which 186,4 million teu enlivened by ports
maritime (+8.9%) and 24.6 million teu from the inland ports (+14.8%).
