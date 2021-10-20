|
|
|
|
October 20, 2021
|
|
- Brussels' yes to the DX Intermodal joint venture between
Hupac and Kombiverkehr
-
- Slovenian transport aid programme authorised
rail freight
-
- The European Commission has authorised the company
Swiss intermodal Hupac and the German Kombiverkehr in
establish the joint venture DX Intermodal, a new company with
based in Germany whose social mission - as specified by Hupac
and Kombiverkehr in the notification to the EU Commission of the draft
concentration - is to operate as a data hub for the
integrated point-to-point real-time transmission of data and
transport information for users of
intermodal transport in Europe. The Commission considers that
the operation does not cause concern from the point of view of
competition given its limited impact on the market.
-
- In addition, the European Commission has approved, on the basis of the
European State aid rules, a Slovenian aid programme
worth €15 million to support transport
rail freight. The programme, which provides aid to both
single wagon transport that to combined transport, will be in
force until the end of 2023 and will take the form of
direct subsidies to railway companies.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail