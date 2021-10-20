



October 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Brussels' yes to the DX Intermodal joint venture between Hupac and Kombiverkehr

Slovenian transport aid programme authorised rail freight

The European Commission has authorised the company Swiss intermodal Hupac and the German Kombiverkehr in establish the joint venture DX Intermodal, a new company with based in Germany whose social mission - as specified by Hupac and Kombiverkehr in the notification to the EU Commission of the draft concentration - is to operate as a data hub for the integrated point-to-point real-time transmission of data and transport information for users of intermodal transport in Europe. The Commission considers that the operation does not cause concern from the point of view of competition given its limited impact on the market.

In addition, the European Commission has approved, on the basis of the European State aid rules, a Slovenian aid programme worth €15 million to support transport rail freight. The programme, which provides aid to both single wagon transport that to combined transport, will be in force until the end of 2023 and will take the form of direct subsidies to railway companies.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail