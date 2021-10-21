|
|
|
|
October 21, 2021
|
|
- Positive third quarter of swiss ABB
-
- Recorded a resumption of the request for services for the
cruise segment
-
- The Swiss ABB closed positively the third quarter of
this year, a period in which a
increase in turnover, although less significant than the
two previous quarters, and a sustained growth in the value of
new orders. The group, which operates in the fields of electrification,
of robotics, automation and handling, archived the
period July-September 2021 with revenues of 7.03 billion
dollars, with a rise of +6.8% on the third quarter of 2020. The
operating costs amounted to 4.73 billion dollars (-0.3%) and
operating profit at 852 million dollars (+1,110.0). Net profit
amounted to $678 million, a decrease
of the -85.0% which is the effect of the entry in the budget of the
third quarter of last year of income from
sale of the Power Grids division to the Japanese Hitachi.
-
- In the third quarter of this year the value of new orders
acquired by the Swiss group was 7.87 billion
dollars, with an increase of +28.8% on the same period of 2020. Per
30 September last the value of the order book was equal
to 16.01 billion (+15.4%).
-
- Making known today the financial performance of the third party
quarter of 2021, the group specified that it had recorded a
recovery in the Marine segment, with a positive development in the sector
of the cruises on which customers have started to spend in
services in view of the reactivation of its activities
cruises.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail