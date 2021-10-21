



October 21, 2021

Original news Positive third quarter of swiss ABB

Recorded a resumption of the request for services for the cruise segment

The Swiss ABB closed positively the third quarter of this year, a period in which a increase in turnover, although less significant than the two previous quarters, and a sustained growth in the value of new orders. The group, which operates in the fields of electrification, of robotics, automation and handling, archived the period July-September 2021 with revenues of 7.03 billion dollars, with a rise of +6.8% on the third quarter of 2020. The operating costs amounted to 4.73 billion dollars (-0.3%) and operating profit at 852 million dollars (+1,110.0). Net profit amounted to $678 million, a decrease of the -85.0% which is the effect of the entry in the budget of the third quarter of last year of income from sale of the Power Grids division to the Japanese Hitachi.

In the third quarter of this year the value of new orders acquired by the Swiss group was 7.87 billion dollars, with an increase of +28.8% on the same period of 2020. Per 30 September last the value of the order book was equal to 16.01 billion (+15.4%).

Making known today the financial performance of the third party quarter of 2021, the group specified that it had recorded a recovery in the Marine segment, with a positive development in the sector of the cruises on which customers have started to spend in services in view of the reactivation of its activities cruises.







