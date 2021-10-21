|
October 21, 2021
- The AdSP of the Northern Adriatic initiates a procedure
participatory for the definition of the Three-Year Operational Plan
- On-line a questionnaire to collect feedback from
from all stakeholders
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced the introduction of a new methodology
to ensure a participatory contribution to port planning
which, initially, will focus on listening and
participation of the territory in the design process and
drafting of the Three-Year Operational Plan 2022-2024, the document
programmatic required by law and aimed at planning
the operation of the ports of Venice and Chioggia for the next
three years.
- To this end, at
https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/POT_AdSPMAS,
the institution has made available a questionnaire to collect feedback
coming from all internal and external stakeholders, from
institutions to citizens passing through all the components of the
port community, useful to implement the choices
strategic in the definition of the programming of the POT. The
questionnaire, which will be online until next November 5th,
consists of nine multiple choice questions: the feedback received
- explained the AdSP - will be analyzed and enhanced in the new
POT to be submitted for approval by 9 December
of the Management Committee.
- "The publication of the questionnaire - specified the
president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - represents only the
first step of a new and broader strategy that the institution
intends to promote with a view to an increasingly profitable
port-city interaction. A policy making process
participatory, open and inclusive, which aims to gather all those
elements necessary not only for the preparation of the operational plan
triennial but also to the definition of priorities
infrastructural and operational useful to develop the entire ecosystem
Port and logistics Veneto. We therefore aim to involve ex ante
our whole community and citizens in our different
planning, well aware that every indication addressed
to the development of the airports of Venice and Chioggia always represents
an added value'.
