



October 21, 2021

Original news The AdSP of the Northern Adriatic initiates a procedure participatory for the definition of the Three-Year Operational Plan

On-line a questionnaire to collect feedback from from all stakeholders

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Settentrionale announced the introduction of a new methodology to ensure a participatory contribution to port planning which, initially, will focus on listening and participation of the territory in the design process and drafting of the Three-Year Operational Plan 2022-2024, the document programmatic required by law and aimed at planning the operation of the ports of Venice and Chioggia for the next three years.

To this end, at https://it.surveymonkey.com/r/POT_AdSPMAS, the institution has made available a questionnaire to collect feedback coming from all internal and external stakeholders, from institutions to citizens passing through all the components of the port community, useful to implement the choices strategic in the definition of the programming of the POT. The questionnaire, which will be online until next November 5th, consists of nine multiple choice questions: the feedback received - explained the AdSP - will be analyzed and enhanced in the new POT to be submitted for approval by 9 December of the Management Committee.

"The publication of the questionnaire - specified the president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - represents only the first step of a new and broader strategy that the institution intends to promote with a view to an increasingly profitable port-city interaction. A policy making process participatory, open and inclusive, which aims to gather all those elements necessary not only for the preparation of the operational plan triennial but also to the definition of priorities infrastructural and operational useful to develop the entire ecosystem Port and logistics Veneto. We therefore aim to involve ex ante our whole community and citizens in our different planning, well aware that every indication addressed to the development of the airports of Venice and Chioggia always represents an added value'.







