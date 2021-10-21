



October 21, 2021

Urge to make supply chains more transparent

The Austrian Roman Stiftner has been confirmed as new President of the European Shippers' Council (ESC), the association that represents European loaders in all modes transport. Stiftner, who is a member of the board of directors of esc since 2015, he is Director General of Austrian Mining and Steel Association and president of the logistics association Austrian Bundesvereinigung Logistik Österreich (BVL). Stiftner succeeds Denis Choumert who was president of the ESC in the last ten years and that will continue to be part of the board of directors of the association.

On the occasion of the confirmation of the appointment, and referring to the pressure currently under which logistics chains are currently subjected, Stiftner highlighted that "supply chains must become more transparent. Only in this way - he explained - will we be able to make them more stable and resilient in coping with market distortions. I see the need - he specified Stiftner - to rethink the way it is currently organized industrial production. Concepts such as near-shoring and re-shoring are again important issues on the agenda. Given the huge differences between the many supply chains we cannot expect "one size fits all" solutions. Therefore we need to create a system that can work for everyone and facilitate specific solutions for specific situations. It is a level playing field is needed to have equal opportunities opportunity for all, and it is the best guarantee that intelligent solutions will be implemented."







