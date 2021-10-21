|
- Austria's Roman Stiftner is the new president
of the European Shippers' Council
-
- Urge to make supply chains more transparent
-
- The Austrian Roman Stiftner has been confirmed as new
President of the European Shippers' Council (ESC), the association that
represents European loaders in all modes
transport. Stiftner, who is a member of the board of directors
of esc since 2015, he is Director General of Austrian Mining
and Steel Association and president of the logistics association
Austrian Bundesvereinigung Logistik Österreich (BVL). Stiftner
succeeds Denis Choumert who was president of the ESC
in the last ten years and that will continue to be part of the
board of directors of the association.
-
- On the occasion of the confirmation of the appointment, and referring to the
pressure currently under which logistics chains are currently subjected,
Stiftner highlighted that "supply chains must become
more transparent. Only in this way - he explained - will we be able to
make them more stable and resilient in coping with
market distortions. I see the need - he specified
Stiftner - to rethink the way it is currently
organized industrial production. Concepts such as near-shoring
and re-shoring are again important issues on the agenda.
Given the huge differences between the many supply chains we cannot
expect "one size fits all" solutions. Therefore
we need to create a system that can work for everyone and
facilitate specific solutions for specific situations. It is
a level playing field is needed to have equal opportunities
opportunity for all, and it is the best guarantee that
intelligent solutions will be implemented."
