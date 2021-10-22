



October 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ZIM has purchased seven second-hand storage racks

Five ships have a capacity of 4,250 teu and two of 1,100 teu

The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has purchased during this month seven storage racks built between 2007 and 2009, including five of the capacity of 4,250 teu and two of 1,100 teu, with a total investment of about 320 millions of dollars. "With the advantageous acquisition of these ships, so necessary - explained the CEO of the company Eli Glickman - we drew on our considerable liquidity and we have maintained our approach flexible aimed at expanding our operational fleet in order to meet growing customer demand, while continuing to be committed to ensuring profitability in higher than that of the sector. In the future - said Glickman - we will continue to follow our primary strategy by renting the big majority of our ships, carefully purchasing tonnage second-hand when the right opportunities arise."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail