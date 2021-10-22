|
|
October 22, 2021
|
|
- ZIM has purchased seven second-hand storage racks
-
- Five ships have a capacity of 4,250 teu and two of
1,100 teu
-
- The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has
purchased during this month seven storage racks built
between 2007 and 2009, including five of the capacity of 4,250
teu and two of 1,100 teu, with a total investment of about 320
millions of dollars. "With the advantageous acquisition of these
ships, so necessary - explained the CEO
of the company Eli Glickman - we drew on our
considerable liquidity and we have maintained our approach
flexible aimed at expanding our operational fleet in order to
meet growing customer demand, while continuing to
be committed to ensuring profitability in higher than
that of the sector. In the future - said Glickman - we will continue
to follow our primary strategy by renting the big
majority of our ships, carefully purchasing tonnage
second-hand when the right opportunities arise."
|
