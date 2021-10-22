



October 22, 2021

At the moment - he complained - the government's response is completely negative state

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri, expressed concern about the 'failure to adopt amendments' in support of undertakings and port workers'. 'The failure to approve amendments to the decree-law Infrastructure related to the upgrading and extension of facilitation measures provided for by Article 199 of the decree-law Relaunch 2020 - he explained - risks damaging a sector already put to the test by the previous criticalities matured in time of pandemic crisis".

"We are not yet - highlighted Guerrieri - fully out of the tunnel of the pandemic crisis. Many port companies they still find themselves having to pay for a competitiveness deficit and a significant contraction in revenues due to the difficult economic situation on the world market, especially in some product sectors of great importance for our stopovers'.

For the president of the Tuscan port authority it is necessary extend measures to support port operators to the whole of 2022 given the need to counteract a moment of suffering and with a view to a gradual and progressive efficiency of the companies and the recognition of the dignity of workers own work. "We had written to Assoporti - he announced Warriors - asking to intercede with the government because we were allowed to have also for 2022 the contextual reduction of the amount of the concessionary fees for our companies. Unfortunately, despite the commitment of the Association of Ports Italians, at the moment the response of the government was of the all negative. At this point - concluded Guerrieri - we trust that the Ministry of Economy and Finance can reintroduce such measures. The support that some parliamentary groups have profuse and are still expressing is in this sense a help precious that goes in the right direction. To achieve the goal is the support of all those who care about protection is fundamental of undertakings and workers'.







