|
|
|
|
October 22, 2021
|
|
- Warriors (AdSP Northern Tyrrhenian): need to extend
measures to support port operators throughout 2022
-
- At the moment - he complained - the government's response is
completely negative state
-
- The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri, expressed
concern about the 'failure to adopt amendments'
in support of undertakings and port workers'. 'The
failure to approve amendments to the decree-law
Infrastructure related to the upgrading and extension of
facilitation measures provided for by Article 199 of the decree-law
Relaunch 2020 - he explained - risks damaging a sector already
put to the test by the previous criticalities matured in
time of pandemic crisis".
-
- "We are not yet - highlighted Guerrieri - fully
out of the tunnel of the pandemic crisis. Many port companies
they still find themselves having to pay for a competitiveness deficit
and a significant contraction in revenues due to the difficult
economic situation on the world market, especially in
some product sectors of great importance for our
stopovers'.
-
- For the president of the Tuscan port authority it is necessary
extend measures to support port operators to the whole of
2022 given the need to counteract a moment of suffering and
with a view to a gradual and progressive efficiency of the
companies and the recognition of the dignity of workers
own work. "We had written to Assoporti - he announced
Warriors - asking to intercede with the government because
we were allowed to have also for 2022 the contextual
reduction of the amount of the concessionary fees for our companies.
Unfortunately, despite the commitment of the Association of Ports
Italians, at the moment the response of the government was of the
all negative. At this point - concluded Guerrieri - we trust
that the Ministry of Economy and Finance can reintroduce
such measures. The support that some parliamentary groups have
profuse and are still expressing is in this sense a help
precious that goes in the right direction. To achieve the goal is
the support of all those who care about protection is fundamental
of undertakings and workers'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail