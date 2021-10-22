|
|
|
|
October 22, 2021
|
|
- On November 15 in Gioia Tauro will kick off the
project "The Port meets" promoted by UNIPORT
-
- It is the first of a series of itinerant meetings at the
Port System Authority
-
- The next 15 November in Gioia Tauro will kick off "The
Porto incontra", the project promoted by UNIPORT,
the association representing companies operating in the field
port, with the first of a series of itinerant meetings at the
Port System Authorities aimed at encouraging comparison
between local and national operators and institutional stakeholders,
turning the spotlight on a strategic sector for Italy.
-
- To open the works of the inaugural event will be
the intervention of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, Teresa Bellanova, who will respond
to the solicitations and proposals put forward by the association and
by the operators present. Important exponents will then intervene
national and local institutions. Among the topics at the center of the debate
of the event, the impact of the PNRR on the sector with particular
interest in Southern Italy and there will also be a comparison on the
Green Ports call of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which has
allocated 270 million euros for project proposals in the
intermodality and integrated logistics,
excluding, however, from the audience of possible beneficiaries the
Port System Authority of Southern Italy.
- Antonio Davide Testi, deputy president of UNIPORT and
MANAGING DIRECTOR of Medcenter Container Terminal, who
will host the meeting, he said he was "confident in a
intervention of the political decision-maker in order to remedy
this exclusion which risks undermining competitiveness
of terminal operators in Southern Italy through two possible routes
alternative: integrate the call also allowing the South to
benefit from the funds or set up a new call for tenders
hoc to allocate the funds also to the South».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail