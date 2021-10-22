



October 22, 2021

It is the first of a series of itinerant meetings at the Port System Authority

The next 15 November in Gioia Tauro will kick off "The Porto incontra", the project promoted by UNIPORT, the association representing companies operating in the field port, with the first of a series of itinerant meetings at the Port System Authorities aimed at encouraging comparison between local and national operators and institutional stakeholders, turning the spotlight on a strategic sector for Italy.

To open the works of the inaugural event will be the intervention of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Teresa Bellanova, who will respond to the solicitations and proposals put forward by the association and by the operators present. Important exponents will then intervene national and local institutions. Among the topics at the center of the debate of the event, the impact of the PNRR on the sector with particular interest in Southern Italy and there will also be a comparison on the Green Ports call of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which has allocated 270 million euros for project proposals in the intermodality and integrated logistics, excluding, however, from the audience of possible beneficiaries the Port System Authority of Southern Italy.

Antonio Davide Testi, deputy president of UNIPORT and MANAGING DIRECTOR of Medcenter Container Terminal, who will host the meeting, he said he was "confident in a intervention of the political decision-maker in order to remedy this exclusion which risks undermining competitiveness of terminal operators in Southern Italy through two possible routes alternative: integrate the call also allowing the South to benefit from the funds or set up a new call for tenders hoc to allocate the funds also to the South».







