



October 22, 2021

Original news On October 29 in Palermo a conference on shipments international and agri-food sector

It is organized by the Sicilian Association of Operators Freight Forwarders and Logistics in collaboration with Fedespedi and Confetra Sicily

Next October 29 from 10.15 to 12.45 in Palermo, at Palazzo Trinacria, a conference entitled "International shipping companies: an added value for the safety of the agri-food excellence of the territory" organized by the Sicilian Association of Freight Forwarders operators and Logistics in collaboration with Fedespedi and Confetra Sicilia. The participation in the meeting gives the right to the recognition of training credits from the National Council of Customs Freight Forwarders (CNSD) who is a partner of the event together with AIPSA - Italian Association of Security Professionals Corporate and Pietro Barbaro Foundation.

Anticipating the themes of the conference, the president of the Association Siciliana Operatori Spedizionieri e Logistica, Alberto Cozzo, has underlined that "agri-food is among the sectors of tip of Italian exports, as evidenced by the latest data: SACE's 2021 Export Report tells us that in 2020 the sales abroad grew by +2.5% in value and in 2021 it is expected an increase of +11% for the food and beverage sectors and agricultural products, a trend confirmed by the performance of the former four months of 2021, +11.7% based on the calculations of the last Fedespedi Economic Outlook. In this context - cozzo recalled - the region of Sicily boasts an agri-food production of excellence that represents a strategic resource for export regional - the second most important in the Mezzogiorno - and national. A resource that can be enhanced and enhance through the organization of a transport chain attentive and specialized on this type of products».

To participate in the conference in person, or follow online in live streaming, you need to register at this link.



Program

Opening of the works:

Alberto Cozzo - President of the Association Sicilian Shipping and Logistics Operators

Introductory greetings from:

Silvia Moretto - President of Fedespedi and Vice-President Confetra

Mauro Nicosia - President of Confetra Sicily

Alessandro Manfredini - AIPSA Vice President

Giampiero placeholder image Calaciura - President of the Territorial Council of Freight Forwarders customs of the Sicily Region

Massimiliano Giglio, Secretary Vicar General CI.S.Co.

Speakers' speeches:

Francesco Dilillo, Corporate Safety Casillo Group Manager

Francesco Mandolini, HSE & Security Manager of Esselunga

Federico Cesari, food and perishable Sector Manager of DHL Global Forwarding

Andrea Patrone, Customs And Customs Sales Manager of Fresco Ship's Agency & Forwarding S.l.

Conclusions:

Gaetano Armao, Vice President of the Region Sicily







