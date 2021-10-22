|
October 22, 2021
- On October 29 in Palermo a conference on shipments
international and agri-food sector
- It is organized by the Sicilian Association of Operators
Freight Forwarders and Logistics in collaboration with Fedespedi and Confetra
Sicily
- Next October 29 from 10.15 to 12.45 in Palermo,
at Palazzo Trinacria, a conference entitled
"International shipping companies: an added value for
the safety of the agri-food excellence of the territory"
organized by the Sicilian Association of Freight Forwarders operators and
Logistics in collaboration with Fedespedi and Confetra Sicilia. The
participation in the meeting gives the right to the recognition of
training credits from the National Council of
Customs Freight Forwarders (CNSD) who is a partner of the event
together with AIPSA - Italian Association of Security Professionals
Corporate and Pietro Barbaro Foundation.
- Anticipating the themes of the conference, the president of the Association
Siciliana Operatori Spedizionieri e Logistica, Alberto Cozzo, has
underlined that "agri-food is among the sectors of
tip of Italian exports, as evidenced by the latest
data: SACE's 2021 Export Report tells us that in 2020 the
sales abroad grew by +2.5% in value and in 2021 it is
expected an increase of +11% for the food and beverage sectors
and agricultural products, a trend confirmed by the performance of the former
four months of 2021, +11.7% based on the calculations of the last
Fedespedi Economic Outlook. In this context - cozzo recalled
- the region of Sicily boasts an agri-food production
of excellence that represents a strategic resource for export
regional - the second most important in the Mezzogiorno - and
national. A resource that can be enhanced and
enhance through the organization of a transport chain
attentive and specialized on this type of products».
- To participate in the conference in person, or follow online in
live streaming, you need to register at this link.
- Program
-
- Opening of the works:
Alberto Cozzo - President of the Association
Sicilian Shipping and Logistics Operators
- Introductory greetings from:
Silvia Moretto - President of Fedespedi
and Vice-President Confetra
Mauro Nicosia - President of Confetra
Sicily
Alessandro Manfredini - AIPSA Vice President
Giampiero placeholder image
Calaciura - President of the Territorial Council of Freight Forwarders
customs of the Sicily Region
Massimiliano Giglio, Secretary
Vicar General CI.S.Co.
- Speakers' speeches:
Francesco Dilillo, Corporate Safety
Casillo Group Manager
Francesco Mandolini, HSE & Security
Manager of Esselunga
Federico Cesari, food and perishable Sector
Manager of DHL Global Forwarding
Andrea Patrone, Customs And Customs
Sales Manager of Fresco Ship's Agency & Forwarding
S.l.
- Conclusions:
Gaetano Armao, Vice President of the Region
Sicily
