|
|
October 22, 2021
|
|
- Hupac has activated a new shuttle train between Munich and
Montirone (Brescia)
-
- Frequency of three full rotations per week
-
- The Swiss Hupac has activated a new shuttle train between Munich and
Montirone near Brescia, a service that initially includes a
frequency of three round trips per week.
The company has specified that the Montirone terminal is
small but very efficient and has recently been integrated
in the Hupac intermodal network with connections to Singen and
Duisburg Hohenbudberg. Hupac also pointed out that the terminal
München Riem, in the heart of Bavaria, offers a wide range of
connections with all major economic areas and ports
German.