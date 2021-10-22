ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 22, 2021

Hupac has activated a new shuttle train between Munich and Montirone (Brescia)

Frequency of three full rotations per week

The Swiss Hupac has activated a new shuttle train between Munich and Montirone near Brescia, a service that initially includes a frequency of three round trips per week. The company has specified that the Montirone terminal is small but very efficient and has recently been integrated in the Hupac intermodal network with connections to Singen and Duisburg Hohenbudberg. Hupac also pointed out that the terminal München Riem, in the heart of Bavaria, offers a wide range of connections with all major economic areas and ports German.





