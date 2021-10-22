|
- Strong recovery in the financial performance of the GEFCO Group
in the second trimester
- Revenues up by +74.4%
- In the first half of 2021, the logistics group French GEFCO
recorded strong revenue growth generated in the second
part of the period. In the first six months of this year the volume
the company's business amounted to 2.18 billion euros,
with an increase of +25.6% on the first half of 2020, of which
€1.03 billion generated by the Overland and contract logistics division
(+21.9%), 877.8 million from logistics activities in the sector
automotive (+30.4%), 214.9 million from air shipments and
maritime (+24.8%) and 53.3 million from services to industry
(+27,8%). Recurring operating profit was 118.8
million euros (+217.6%).
- In the second quarter of 2021 alone, revenues stood at
1.08 billion euros, with an increase of +74.4% on
corresponding period of last year (when the turnover
had suffered a decrease of -50.1% on the second quarter of the
2019). The Overland and contract logistics division has implemented
revenues of € 509.1 million (+68.6%) and logistics activities
at the service of the automotive industry have totaled revenues
amounted to € 432.1 million (+103.0%). Less sensitive is the growth of
revenues generated by air and sea shipments that were
amounted to 113.8 million euros (+27.4%). Logistics services
to industry produced revenues of 25.8 million euros
(+66,5%).
