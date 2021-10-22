



October 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Strong recovery in the financial performance of the GEFCO Group in the second trimester

Revenues up by +74.4%

In the first half of 2021, the logistics group French GEFCO recorded strong revenue growth generated in the second part of the period. In the first six months of this year the volume the company's business amounted to 2.18 billion euros, with an increase of +25.6% on the first half of 2020, of which €1.03 billion generated by the Overland and contract logistics division (+21.9%), 877.8 million from logistics activities in the sector automotive (+30.4%), 214.9 million from air shipments and maritime (+24.8%) and 53.3 million from services to industry (+27,8%). Recurring operating profit was 118.8 million euros (+217.6%).

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, revenues stood at 1.08 billion euros, with an increase of +74.4% on corresponding period of last year (when the turnover had suffered a decrease of -50.1% on the second quarter of the 2019). The Overland and contract logistics division has implemented revenues of € 509.1 million (+68.6%) and logistics activities at the service of the automotive industry have totaled revenues amounted to € 432.1 million (+103.0%). Less sensitive is the growth of revenues generated by air and sea shipments that were amounted to 113.8 million euros (+27.4%). Logistics services to industry produced revenues of 25.8 million euros (+66,5%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail