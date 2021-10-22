



October 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Italian logistics group Bomi buys the Brazilian Linex

The South American company operates at the service of the sector pharmaceutical

The Italian group Bomi, specialized in integrated logistics at the service of the healthcare sector, has acquired the Brazilian Line Express (Linex), a company operating in the same sector with air shipments at the service of the pharmaceutical sector that deliver daily products to the main distributors, hospitals and clinics throughout the national territory. Bomi explained that this operation will allow the group to strengthen in Brazil the network of Bomi Health Carrier, with which it manages the entire supply chain of healthcare products until delivery to final recipient, and to consolidate Bomi Health's solutions Forwarding for the management and distribution of clinical trials.









