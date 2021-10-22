|
October 22, 2021
- The Italian logistics group Bomi buys the Brazilian Linex
- The South American company operates at the service of the sector
pharmaceutical
- The Italian group Bomi, specialized in integrated logistics
at the service of the healthcare sector, has acquired the Brazilian Line
Express (Linex), a company operating in the same sector with
air shipments at the service of the pharmaceutical sector that deliver
daily products to the main distributors, hospitals and
clinics throughout the national territory. Bomi explained that
this operation will allow the group to strengthen in
Brazil the network of Bomi Health Carrier, with which it manages the entire
supply chain of healthcare products until delivery to
final recipient, and to consolidate Bomi Health's solutions
Forwarding for the management and distribution of clinical trials.