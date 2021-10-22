|
October 22, 2021
- Tuesday a meeting of the Propeller Club of Trieste on
maritime freight and impact on the economy
- Resumes the series of meetings on related issues
to the economy of the sea
- Next Tuesday The International Propeller Club of
Trieste will question itself on the strong impact that the pandemic,
for several reasons, it has had and is having on maritime transport and
on its consequences on the national economy. Topics addressed
will be those of maritime freight, which have recorded an increase
exponential, of the reduced availability of space on board
of ships compared to what is required by the market, of the scarce
availability of empty containers to be filled,
congestion of some ports. We will ask ourselves what it is,
at present, the suffering for the domestic industry, on
what will be the impact on consumers and the question will be asked
what kind of forecast you can make for the next
months and for 2022.
- The convivial evening, which will begin at 18.00 in the
Sala Piccola Fenice in via San Francesco in Trieste, will see
as guests Giorgio Cuscito (journalist of Limes and scholar of
geopolitics of China), Marcelo Marcal (Electrolux Logistics
Purchasing Director - BA Europe), Paolo Galli (Electrolux Director
Logistics Group Purchasing Freight and Logistics), Valentino Soldan
(Benetton - Head of Logistics), Stefano Visintin (President
Confetra FVG) and Alessandro Santi (president of the National Federation
of Maritime Agents and Recommenders). Moderate
the meeting, in which the speakers Cuscito and Santi will participate in
teleconference, the journalist Riccardo Coretti.
