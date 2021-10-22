



October 22, 2021

Resumes the series of meetings on related issues to the economy of the sea

Next Tuesday The International Propeller Club of Trieste will question itself on the strong impact that the pandemic, for several reasons, it has had and is having on maritime transport and on its consequences on the national economy. Topics addressed will be those of maritime freight, which have recorded an increase exponential, of the reduced availability of space on board of ships compared to what is required by the market, of the scarce availability of empty containers to be filled, congestion of some ports. We will ask ourselves what it is, at present, the suffering for the domestic industry, on what will be the impact on consumers and the question will be asked what kind of forecast you can make for the next months and for 2022.

The convivial evening, which will begin at 18.00 in the Sala Piccola Fenice in via San Francesco in Trieste, will see as guests Giorgio Cuscito (journalist of Limes and scholar of geopolitics of China), Marcelo Marcal (Electrolux Logistics Purchasing Director - BA Europe), Paolo Galli (Electrolux Director Logistics Group Purchasing Freight and Logistics), Valentino Soldan (Benetton - Head of Logistics), Stefano Visintin (President Confetra FVG) and Alessandro Santi (president of the National Federation of Maritime Agents and Recommenders). Moderate the meeting, in which the speakers Cuscito and Santi will participate in teleconference, the journalist Riccardo Coretti.







