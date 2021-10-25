|
October 25, 2021
- Fire on board the Kingston ZIM carrier
- Rescued the 16 crew members
- Yesterday on board the ZIM Kingston chain used
on the Zim Pacific Pollux transpacific route and bound for the
Vancouver harbor has flared up a fire in some
containers. Canadian Coast Guard vehicles arrived in
rescue have evacuated the 16 crew members of the ship that is
stayed all night at anchor while on site the tugboat
Seaspan Raven monitored the situation by spraying the
hull of the carrier with its fire extinguishing systems since -
announced the Coast Guard - it is not possible
direct the jet directly on the flames under consideration
the presence of chemicals on board the ship. If the
situation will allow it, today it is expected that they will rise
on board the ship firefighters specialized in fires of
dangerous substances.
- The ZIM Kingston, which was built in 2008 and
has a load capacity of 4,253 teu, is
property of the Greek Danaos Corporation and was
chartered by the Israeli shipping company ZIM.
