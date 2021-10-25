



October 25, 2021

Rescued the 16 crew members

Yesterday on board the ZIM Kingston chain used on the Zim Pacific Pollux transpacific route and bound for the Vancouver harbor has flared up a fire in some containers. Canadian Coast Guard vehicles arrived in rescue have evacuated the 16 crew members of the ship that is stayed all night at anchor while on site the tugboat Seaspan Raven monitored the situation by spraying the hull of the carrier with its fire extinguishing systems since - announced the Coast Guard - it is not possible direct the jet directly on the flames under consideration the presence of chemicals on board the ship. If the situation will allow it, today it is expected that they will rise on board the ship firefighters specialized in fires of dangerous substances.

The ZIM Kingston, which was built in 2008 and has a load capacity of 4,253 teu, is property of the Greek Danaos Corporation and was chartered by the Israeli shipping company ZIM.









