October 25, 2021
- Confitarma, officers and directors of machinery are missing
Qualified Italians
- d'Amico: it is necessary to start specific projects of
information and guidance
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) complains about the
lack of Italian officers and directors of machinery in possession
of the skills required by the most modern technologies
on board. The concern was unanimously
expressed at the first meeting of the technical group
"Education and Human Capital" of the organization
shipowner, in which it was highlighted as this
deficiency has now become structural.
- During the meeting, a lack of
Italian seafarers concerning some important
on-board qualifications and, in particular, a strong imbalance between
the offer of deck officers and that of officers of machinery:
in fact - specified Confitarma - on the total number of students
graduates from nautical institutes two-thirds choose the option
covered and only a third the machine option.
- "It is necessary - noted the president of the
group "Education and Human Capital", Salvatore d'Amico -
launch specific information and guidance projects, starting from
middle schools and in the early years of nautical institutes, in order to
spread the knowledge of careers among the new generations
maritime, especially with regard to the work carried out in the
machine section, often linked to an archaic and stereotyped ideal
that does not respond to the reality of this career. For
counteract a trend that has strongly negative effects
on Italian maritime occupation - underlined d'Amico -
it is necessary to intervene immediately, also highlighting the important
career opportunities on board and on land that the ITS of the
sea offer to our young people".
