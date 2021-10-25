



October 25, 2021

Original news Confitarma, officers and directors of machinery are missing Qualified Italians

d'Amico: it is necessary to start specific projects of information and guidance

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) complains about the lack of Italian officers and directors of machinery in possession of the skills required by the most modern technologies on board. The concern was unanimously expressed at the first meeting of the technical group "Education and Human Capital" of the organization shipowner, in which it was highlighted as this deficiency has now become structural.

During the meeting, a lack of Italian seafarers concerning some important on-board qualifications and, in particular, a strong imbalance between the offer of deck officers and that of officers of machinery: in fact - specified Confitarma - on the total number of students graduates from nautical institutes two-thirds choose the option covered and only a third the machine option.

"It is necessary - noted the president of the group "Education and Human Capital", Salvatore d'Amico - launch specific information and guidance projects, starting from middle schools and in the early years of nautical institutes, in order to spread the knowledge of careers among the new generations maritime, especially with regard to the work carried out in the machine section, often linked to an archaic and stereotyped ideal that does not respond to the reality of this career. For counteract a trend that has strongly negative effects on Italian maritime occupation - underlined d'Amico - it is necessary to intervene immediately, also highlighting the important career opportunities on board and on land that the ITS of the sea offer to our young people".







