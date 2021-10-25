



October 25, 2021

Original news ESPO calls for the proposal for a regulation to be aligned on deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure with the FuelEU Maritime initiative

Ryckbost: it is not possible to realize the onshore power without any guarantee that it will be used by ships in the harbours

The Association of European Ports invited the Council and the Parliament of the European Union to implement the full alignment of the maritime pillar of the proposal for a regulation on implementation of an advanced alternative fuels infrastructure last July 14 by the European Commission, aimed at updating the Directive no. 94 of 2014, with the FuelEU Maritime initiative whose the aim is to promote the use of fuels sustainable alternatives in the maritime transport sector.

Recalling that the discussion of the first proposal is proceeding quickly, with compromise proposals that are already in the process of being prepared, while the second proposal is still at a very preliminary stage, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) highlighted the need for European ports to two proposals are discussed together and are fully aligned. Otherwise - warned the association - it would be entirely less the purpose of these initiatives, that is, that a coordinated approach to match demand and the supply of alternative fuels and technologies for the Shipping.

"We understand -- explained Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general ESPO - the urgency related to the Fit for 55 package, but this must not jei hazard the careful combination of requirements for ports regarding the use of power supply from the ground network with the requirements on the use of these installations as provided for in the FuelEU Maritime proposal. It's not possible implement the required infrastructure - clarified Ryckbost - without any guarantee that it will be used by ships at berth. These two proposals must be harmonised so that the situation does not result in a vicious circle. An agreement on the Regulation on the construction of an infrastructure for alternative fuels cannot be achieved without consider what will be discussed and agreed under fuelEU'.







