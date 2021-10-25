|
- ESPO calls for the proposal for a regulation to be aligned on
deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure
with the FuelEU Maritime initiative
-
- Ryckbost: it is not possible to realize the onshore power
without any guarantee that it will be used by ships in the
harbours
-
- The Association of European Ports invited the Council and the
Parliament of the European Union to implement the full alignment of the
maritime pillar of the proposal for a regulation on implementation
of an advanced alternative fuels infrastructure
last July 14 by the European Commission, aimed at updating the
Directive no. 94 of 2014, with the FuelEU Maritime initiative whose
the aim is to promote the use of fuels
sustainable alternatives in the maritime transport sector.
-
- Recalling that the discussion of the first proposal is
proceeding quickly, with compromise proposals that are already
in the process of being prepared, while the second proposal is still
at a very preliminary stage, the European Sea Ports Organisation
(ESPO) highlighted the need for European ports to
two proposals are discussed together and are fully aligned.
Otherwise - warned the association - it would be
entirely less the purpose of these initiatives, that is, that
a coordinated approach to match demand and
the supply of alternative fuels and technologies for the
Shipping.
-
- "We understand -- explained Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary
general ESPO - the urgency related to the Fit for 55 package, but
this must not jei hazard the careful combination of
requirements for ports regarding the use of power supply
from the ground network with the requirements on the use of these installations
as provided for in the FuelEU Maritime proposal. It's not possible
implement the required infrastructure - clarified Ryckbost -
without any guarantee that it will be used by ships
at berth. These two proposals must be harmonised so that
the situation does not result in a vicious circle. An agreement on the
Regulation on the construction of an infrastructure for
alternative fuels cannot be achieved without
consider what will be discussed and
agreed under fuelEU'.
