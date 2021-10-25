|
- The Italian maritime cluster urges the urgent
approval of the SalvaMare law
- Appeal of Marevivo, Federation of the Sea, Assonave,
Assoporti, Confindustria Nautica, Confitarma, Federpesca, Lega
Naval, LIV and Zoological Station Anton Dohrn
- Stressing that pollution is an emergency
planetary that must be addressed with appropriate measures, Marevivo,
Federation of the Sea, Assonave, Assoporti, Confindustria Nautica,
Confitarma, Federpesca, Lega Navale, LIV and Stazione Zoologica Anton
Dohrn called on Parliament to urgently approve the
so-called SalvaMare law, the current bill that includes
provisions for the recovery of waste at sea and in water
internal and for the promotion of the circular economy.
- This is a measure that would allow fishermen to
bring to the ground the plastic recovered with the nets, currently
thrown back into the sea so as not to commit the crime of illicit transport
of waste. In addition, the law provides for the installation at the mouth of the
rivers of collection systems to intercept plastic before
arrivals at sea. The measure also deals with desaliators,
education, cleaning campaigns, microfiber pollution,
Posidonia oceanica and much more.
- The ten organizations recalled that the Salvamare law,
which is an effective and concrete tool that also asks us
Europe with Green Deal and mission Healthy Oceans, is at a standstill
in the Senate after approval in committee, and now waits to
be scheduled and voted on in the Chamber.
