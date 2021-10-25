



October 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Italian maritime cluster urges the urgent approval of the SalvaMare law

Appeal of Marevivo, Federation of the Sea, Assonave, Assoporti, Confindustria Nautica, Confitarma, Federpesca, Lega Naval, LIV and Zoological Station Anton Dohrn

Stressing that pollution is an emergency planetary that must be addressed with appropriate measures, Marevivo, Federation of the Sea, Assonave, Assoporti, Confindustria Nautica, Confitarma, Federpesca, Lega Navale, LIV and Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn called on Parliament to urgently approve the so-called SalvaMare law, the current bill that includes provisions for the recovery of waste at sea and in water internal and for the promotion of the circular economy.

This is a measure that would allow fishermen to bring to the ground the plastic recovered with the nets, currently thrown back into the sea so as not to commit the crime of illicit transport of waste. In addition, the law provides for the installation at the mouth of the rivers of collection systems to intercept plastic before arrivals at sea. The measure also deals with desaliators, education, cleaning campaigns, microfiber pollution, Posidonia oceanica and much more.

The ten organizations recalled that the Salvamare law, which is an effective and concrete tool that also asks us Europe with Green Deal and mission Healthy Oceans, is at a standstill in the Senate after approval in committee, and now waits to be scheduled and voted on in the Chamber.







