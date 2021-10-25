|
October 25, 2021
- In the first nine months of 2021, Spanish ports have
enlivened 404.6 million tons of goods (+5.9%)
- Passenger traffic still far from the levels
pre-pandemic
- In the first nine months of this year to record a sign trend
negative were only the liquid bulk that amounted to
126.4 million tons (-0.5%). In the miscellaneous goods sector
the traffic figure was 206.5 million tons
(+7.9%), of which 149.2 million tons of goods in containers
(+5.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to
13.271.129 teu (+8.4%) - included 7.117.132 teu in transito (+4.8%) -
and 57.2 million tons of conventional goods (+14.3%). The
solid bulk, with 63.1 million tons, grew by
+12,5%. In the latter sector, despite the traffic in coal and
coke continues to decline (-15.5%), other commodities as ore of
iron (+83%), scrap (+56.8%) and cement and clinker (+19.1%) are
contributing to the upside.
- As for passenger traffic, with a total of
12.4 million people handled in the ferry sector on
data is recovering compared to 2020 (+12.7%) but still still
far from the record reached in the first nine months of 2019 with 29.8
millions of passengers. The traffic of cruise passengers was
834 thousand units compared to 1.3 million in the first nine months of the
2020 and 7.8 million in the first nine months of 2019.
