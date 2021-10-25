



October 25, 2021

Original news In the first nine months of 2021, Spanish ports have enlivened 404.6 million tons of goods (+5.9%)

Passenger traffic still far from the levels pre-pandemic

In the first nine months of 2021, Spanish ports have enlivened 404,6 million tons of goods, with an increment of +5.9% on the period January-September of last year while it is down by -5.5% compared to the corresponding period pre-pandemic of 2019.

In the first nine months of this year to record a sign trend negative were only the liquid bulk that amounted to 126.4 million tons (-0.5%). In the miscellaneous goods sector the traffic figure was 206.5 million tons (+7.9%), of which 149.2 million tons of goods in containers (+5.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to 13.271.129 teu (+8.4%) - included 7.117.132 teu in transito (+4.8%) - and 57.2 million tons of conventional goods (+14.3%). The solid bulk, with 63.1 million tons, grew by +12,5%. In the latter sector, despite the traffic in coal and coke continues to decline (-15.5%), other commodities as ore of iron (+83%), scrap (+56.8%) and cement and clinker (+19.1%) are contributing to the upside.

As for passenger traffic, with a total of 12.4 million people handled in the ferry sector on data is recovering compared to 2020 (+12.7%) but still still far from the record reached in the first nine months of 2019 with 29.8 millions of passengers. The traffic of cruise passengers was 834 thousand units compared to 1.3 million in the first nine months of the 2020 and 7.8 million in the first nine months of 2019.











