|
|
October 26, 2021
|
|
- Announcement of the Tunisian port authority for the acquisition of
six tugs
-
- Bids must be submitted by November 30
-
- The Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), the
to which the Tunisian State has assigned the functions of authority
port and maritime, has published a call for tenders for
the acquisition of six tugs. The deadline for receipt
of the offers has been set at 10.00 am of the next 30
November, the day on which the envelopes will also be opened
sent to the institution.