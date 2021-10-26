ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 26, 2021

Announcement of the Tunisian port authority for the acquisition of six tugs

Bids must be submitted by November 30

The Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), the to which the Tunisian State has assigned the functions of authority port and maritime, has published a call for tenders for the acquisition of six tugs. The deadline for receipt of the offers has been set at 10.00 am of the next 30 November, the day on which the envelopes will also be opened sent to the institution.



