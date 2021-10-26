



October 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Announcement of the Tunisian port authority for the acquisition of six tugs

Bids must be submitted by November 30

The Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), the to which the Tunisian State has assigned the functions of authority port and maritime, has published a call for tenders for the acquisition of six tugs. The deadline for receipt of the offers has been set at 10.00 am of the next 30 November, the day on which the envelopes will also be opened sent to the institution.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec