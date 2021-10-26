



October 26, 2021

In the period July-September they were almost enlivened 19.8 million teu (+8.1%)

In the third quarter of this year the terminalista group DP Dubai World has broken its own traffic record containerized handled by its port terminals in the quarter previous having totaled a volume of loads equal to almost 19.8 million teu, with an increase of +8.1% on the third quarter of the 2020 and a rise of +0.6% on the previous record marked precisely in the second quarter of 2021.

The new historical peak of traffic was driven by the new traffic record recorded by the group's terminals located in the ports of Asia and the Pacific that handled 8.9 million of teu (+14.7%). The traffic handled by the DP World's terminal in ports in the Americas and Australia, which is state pairs to 2,8 million teu (+6.9%), and from those in the ports of Europe, Middle East and Africa, which stood at 8.0 million teu (+2.0%).









