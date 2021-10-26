|
October 26, 2021
- DP World port terminals set a new record
of quarterly container traffic
-
- In the period July-September they were almost enlivened
19.8 million teu (+8.1%)
-
- In the third quarter of this year the terminalista group DP
Dubai World has broken its own traffic record
containerized handled by its port terminals in the quarter
previous having totaled a volume of loads equal to almost 19.8
million teu, with an increase of +8.1% on the third quarter of the
2020 and a rise of +0.6% on the previous record marked precisely in the
second quarter of 2021.
-
- The new historical peak of traffic was driven by the
new traffic record recorded by the group's terminals located
in the ports of Asia and the Pacific that handled 8.9 million
of teu (+14.7%). The traffic handled by the
DP World's terminal in ports in the Americas and Australia, which is
state pairs to 2,8 million teu (+6.9%), and from those in the ports of
Europe, Middle East and Africa, which stood at 8.0
million teu (+2.0%).
