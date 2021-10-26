|
October 26, 2021
- In the Meyer Turku shipyard took place the coin
ceremony of Costa Toscana
-
- The new cruise ship will be delivered at the end of the year
-
- Today in the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku there is
held the traditional coin ceremony of Costa Toscana,in the
course of which some commemorative coins have been placed
on the new cruise ship as a symbol of good wishes for members
of the crew, for passengers and future journeys. In the two
previous weeks Costa Toscana had left the shipyards of
Turku to carry out technical tests at sea, during which the
ship has successfully passed a series of verification tests of the
correct operation of plants, equipment and engines with
liquefied natural gas propulsion.
-
- Costa Toscana will be delivered to Costa Cruises
at the end of this year. The first cruise of the new ship will depart
from Savona on March 5, 2022 with a week-long itinerary that
will include Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and
Civitavecchia/Rome. After its debut the new flagship of the
cruise line will remain positioned in the Mediterranean
western throughout the year. During the summer season
visit Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia,
Marseille, while during the autumn season Palma de Mallorca
it will take the place of Ibiza.
