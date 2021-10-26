



October 26, 2021

Original news In the Meyer Turku shipyard took place the coin ceremony of Costa Toscana

The new cruise ship will be delivered at the end of the year

Today in the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku there is held the traditional coin ceremony of Costa Toscana,in the course of which some commemorative coins have been placed on the new cruise ship as a symbol of good wishes for members of the crew, for passengers and future journeys. In the two previous weeks Costa Toscana had left the shipyards of Turku to carry out technical tests at sea, during which the ship has successfully passed a series of verification tests of the correct operation of plants, equipment and engines with liquefied natural gas propulsion.

Costa Toscana will be delivered to Costa Cruises at the end of this year. The first cruise of the new ship will depart from Savona on March 5, 2022 with a week-long itinerary that will include Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. After its debut the new flagship of the cruise line will remain positioned in the Mediterranean western throughout the year. During the summer season visit Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, while during the autumn season Palma de Mallorca it will take the place of Ibiza.







