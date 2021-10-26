|
|
|
|
October 26, 2021
|
|
- Triton International's financial performance continues
to benefit from the exceptional demand for containers
-
- Record revenues of €400.2 in the third quarter
million dollars (+22.1%)
-
- Triton International, the container rental company
intermodal which is market leader having a fleet that
for the first time in the world has exceeded seven million teu, has
archived the third quarter of this year with record revenues of
400.2 million dollars, with a significant increase of +22.1% on
corresponding period of 2020. A record value was
also reached by operating profit which amounted to 244.5
million dollars (+54.0%). Net profit was 134.7
million dollars (+138.6%). At 30 September last the consistency
of the company's container fleet amounted to over 7.1
million teu, with an increase of +17.2% on 30 September 2020 and
an increase of 273 thousand teu compared to 30 June 2021.
-
- Commenting on the results of the third quarter of this year,
Triton CEO Brian Sondey explained
that the commercial activity continues to be relevant, and
the company continues to record a growth in demand for
containers due to the current operational dysfunctions that
characterize the containerized maritime transport and which places the
shipping companies in a position to urgently find
containers available. "In the third quarter - he added
Sondey - the market prices of new containers and those at
rental have remained close to record levels, and also our
average sales prices of containers for dry cargo remained
exceptionally high'.
-
- Sondey recalled that the company has invested more than 34,
billions of dollars in containers with delivery in 2021 and made
I note that one billion of these containers have been rented
during the third quarter of the year alone and that at 30 September
last 2.7 billion of these containers had been placed at
rental.
|
