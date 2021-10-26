



October 26, 2021

Original news Triton International's financial performance continues to benefit from the exceptional demand for containers

Record revenues of €400.2 in the third quarter million dollars (+22.1%)

Triton International, the container rental company intermodal which is market leader having a fleet that for the first time in the world has exceeded seven million teu, has archived the third quarter of this year with record revenues of 400.2 million dollars, with a significant increase of +22.1% on corresponding period of 2020. A record value was also reached by operating profit which amounted to 244.5 million dollars (+54.0%). Net profit was 134.7 million dollars (+138.6%). At 30 September last the consistency of the company's container fleet amounted to over 7.1 million teu, with an increase of +17.2% on 30 September 2020 and an increase of 273 thousand teu compared to 30 June 2021.

Commenting on the results of the third quarter of this year, Triton CEO Brian Sondey explained that the commercial activity continues to be relevant, and the company continues to record a growth in demand for containers due to the current operational dysfunctions that characterize the containerized maritime transport and which places the shipping companies in a position to urgently find containers available. "In the third quarter - he added Sondey - the market prices of new containers and those at rental have remained close to record levels, and also our average sales prices of containers for dry cargo remained exceptionally high'.

Sondey recalled that the company has invested more than 34, billions of dollars in containers with delivery in 2021 and made I note that one billion of these containers have been rented during the third quarter of the year alone and that at 30 September last 2.7 billion of these containers had been placed at rental.









