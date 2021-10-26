



October 26, 2021

Original news The Italian Sea Group presents an irrevocable proposal of purchase of the unitary corporate complex of Fallimento Perini Ships

The price offered is 47 million euros

The Italian Sea Group, a shipbuilding group operating in the luxury boating segment, announced that it had presented today to the delegated judge of the Court of Lucca a proposal irrevocable for the purchase of the entire business complex of the Bankruptcy Perini Navi Spa. In particular, the proposal has for subject to the movable and immovable compendium of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship under construction, order no. 2369, trademarks and patents, the shareholding (100%) in Perini Navi U.S.A. Inc. and the legal relationships with employees and third parties. The price offered by The Italian Sea Group to the procedure of the Perini Navi bankruptcy amounted to 47 million euros.

Recalling that last July he had already confirmed the own interest for Perini Navi, but only at values compatible with the creation of value for society and its shareholders ( of 15 July 2021), The Italian Sea Group has specified that it has formulated an economic offer accompanied by a precise plan industrial and relaunch of the prestigious Perini brand.

"This operation - underlined The Italian Sea Group - testifies once again to the firm will of TISG to increase the space allocated to new buildings as well as want to further expand its reference market, strengthening the positioning in the world of sailing yachts and bringing to the group another renowned Italian brand international as is Perini Navi'







