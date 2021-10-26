|
October 26, 2021
- The Italian Sea Group presents an irrevocable proposal of
purchase of the unitary corporate complex of Fallimento Perini
Ships
- The price offered is 47 million euros
- The Italian Sea Group, a shipbuilding group operating in the
luxury boating segment, announced that it had presented
today to the delegated judge of the Court of Lucca a proposal
irrevocable for the purchase of the entire business complex of the
Bankruptcy Perini Navi Spa. In particular, the proposal has for
subject to the movable and immovable compendium of the shipyards of
Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship
under construction, order no. 2369, trademarks and patents,
the shareholding (100%) in Perini Navi U.S.A. Inc. and the
legal relationships with employees and third parties. The
price offered by The Italian Sea Group to the procedure of the
Perini Navi bankruptcy amounted to 47 million euros.
- Recalling that last July he had already confirmed the
own interest for Perini Navi, but only at values compatible with
the creation of value for society and its shareholders
(
July 2021), The Italian Sea Group has specified that it has
formulated an economic offer accompanied by a precise plan
industrial and relaunch of the prestigious Perini brand.
- "This operation - underlined The Italian Sea Group -
testifies once again to the firm will of TISG to
increase the space allocated to new buildings as well as
want to further expand its reference market,
strengthening the positioning in the world of sailing yachts and
bringing to the group another renowned Italian brand
international as is Perini Navi'
