



October 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Chinese container manufacturer CIMC records performance record quarterly financial and commercial

In the period July-September the sales of dry containers are increased by +222.5%

In the third quarter of this year the Chinese producer of China International Marine Containers Intermodal Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) achieved record financial and commercial performance exceeding the quarterly historical peak established just in the previous quarter. In the period July-September 2021 revenues of the group reached the record share of 45.06 billion yuan (seven billion dollars), with a significant increase of +86.5% on the third quarter of last year. Profit values too operating and net profit rose to an unprecedented level previously having been equal to 35.80 respectively billions of yuan (+304.9%) and 4.90 billion yuan (+302.1%).

In the third quarter of 2021, container sales were also were record having been sold a total of 798 thousand teu (+199,0%). A new historical peak that has been achieved thanks to to the new record of sales of containers for dry cargoes that are state pari a 763mila teu (+222.5%). Growth (+16.4%) also in sales of refrigerated containers that have totaled almost 36 thousand teu, sector, this, in which the record was marked in the fourth quarter of 2015 with almost 55 thousand teu reefer sold by CIMC.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec