|
|
|
|
October 28, 2021
|
|
- Chinese container manufacturer CIMC records performance
record quarterly financial and commercial
-
- In the period July-September the sales of dry containers are
increased by +222.5%
-
- In the third quarter of this year the Chinese producer of
China International Marine Containers Intermodal Containers (Group)
Co. (CIMC) achieved record financial and commercial performance
exceeding the quarterly historical peak established just in the
previous quarter. In the period July-September 2021 revenues
of the group reached the record share of 45.06 billion yuan
(seven billion dollars), with a significant increase of +86.5%
on the third quarter of last year. Profit values too
operating and net profit rose to an unprecedented level
previously having been equal to 35.80 respectively
billions of yuan (+304.9%) and 4.90 billion yuan (+302.1%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2021, container sales were also
were record having been sold a total of 798 thousand teu
(+199,0%). A new historical peak that has been achieved thanks to
to the new record of sales of containers for dry cargoes that are
state pari a 763mila teu (+222.5%). Growth (+16.4%) also in
sales of refrigerated containers that have totaled almost 36 thousand teu,
sector, this, in which the record was marked in the fourth
quarter of 2015 with almost 55 thousand teu reefer sold by CIMC.
|
|