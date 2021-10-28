



October 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Port Authority of Antwerp announces the increase in prices of port fees

Increase of +2.73% in the amounts related to the main services

The Port Authority of Antwerp has decided to raise the amount of port fees. Price increases will be applied to start from next January and will result in an increase of +2.73% of the tariffs of port towing services, of the taxes to be paid by ocean and river vessels, fees for the use of port areas and those for catering in the port area.

The Belgian body has announced other tariff measures, including the application of discounts to promote inland navigation. It also specified that the new cost recovery system for the collection of waste produced by ships, which will enter in force next April first, will take into account the effects of the new European directive on port facilities of collection of waste produced by ships that will enter effective next year.







