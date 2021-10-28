|
|
October 28, 2021
|
|
- The Port Authority of Antwerp announces the increase in prices
of port fees
-
- Increase of +2.73% in the amounts related to the main
services
-
- The Port Authority of Antwerp has decided to raise
the amount of port fees. Price increases will be applied to
start from next January and will result in an increase
of +2.73% of the tariffs of port towing services, of the
taxes to be paid by ocean and river vessels,
fees for the use of port areas and those for
catering in the port area.
-
- The Belgian body has announced other tariff measures, including
the application of discounts to promote inland navigation.
It also specified that the new cost recovery system
for the collection of waste produced by ships, which will enter
in force next April first, will take into account
the effects of the new European directive on port facilities of
collection of waste produced by ships that will enter
effective next year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail