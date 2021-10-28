



October 28, 2021

Vehviläinen: in the third trimester the shortage of components and pressures on the global supply chain have had a negative impact on sales of 50 million

In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the Finnish group Cargotec, which produces handling and lifting equipment, are amounted to 822 million euros, up +6% on the same period of 2020, of which 377 million (+4%) generated by the brand Kalmar which manufactures lifting equipment for the port sectors, intermodal, logistic and industrial, 309 million (+22%) generated from the Hiab brand that produces lifting equipment for the sectors construction, transport and other industrial sectors, and 137 million (-13%) from the MacGregor brand that operates in the segment of handling equipment and systems for ships and offshore installations.

The CEO of Cargotec, Mika Vehviläinen, specified the increase in turnover was limited by the ability to meet growing demand due to component shortages and supply pressures global chain. "We believe - he specified - that in the third quarter this affected sales for about 50 millions of euros'.

In the period July-September last year, operating profit was marked an increase of +507% to 278.2 million euros, with a contribution of 265.8 million from Kalmar (+764%), 37.6 million from Hiab (+45%) and one million from MacGregor that in the third quarter of 2020 had provided a negative contribution of -0.7 million euro. Cargotec has archived the third quarter of 2021 with a net profit of 219.5 million euros (+725%).

In the period July-September of this year, while recording a value lower than the historical record of almost 1.3 billion euros totaled in the previous quarter, the new orders acquired by the Finnish group showed an increase of +33% having been amounted to 985 million euros, of which 421 million for Kalmar (+28%), 396 million for Hiab (+44%) and 168 million for MacGregor (+21%).

The value of the group's orderbook at 30 September was equal to 2.7 billion euros (+54%), of which over 1.2 billion attributable to Kalmar (+47%), 922 million to Hiab (+139%) and 549 million millions of MacGregor (+3%).









