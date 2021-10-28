|
|
|
|
October 28, 2021
|
|
- Growth in the value of new orders to the group continues
Cargotec
-
- Vehviläinen: in the third trimester the shortage of
components and pressures on the global supply chain have had a
negative impact on sales of 50 million
-
- In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the Finnish group
Cargotec, which produces handling and lifting equipment, are
amounted to 822 million euros, up +6% on the same
period of 2020, of which 377 million (+4%) generated by the brand
Kalmar which manufactures lifting equipment for the port sectors,
intermodal, logistic and industrial, 309 million (+22%) generated
from the Hiab brand that produces lifting equipment for the sectors
construction, transport and other industrial sectors, and
137 million (-13%) from the MacGregor brand that operates in the segment of
handling equipment and systems for ships and offshore installations.
-
- The CEO of Cargotec, Mika Vehviläinen,
specified the increase in turnover was
limited by the ability to meet growing demand
due to component shortages and supply pressures
global chain. "We believe - he specified - that in the third
quarter this affected sales for about 50
millions of euros'.
-
- In the period July-September last year, operating profit was marked
an increase of +507% to 278.2 million euros, with a
contribution of 265.8 million from Kalmar (+764%), 37.6 million from
Hiab (+45%) and one million from MacGregor that in the third quarter
of 2020 had provided a negative contribution of -0.7 million
euro. Cargotec has archived the third quarter of 2021 with a
net profit of 219.5 million euros (+725%).
-
- In the period July-September of this year, while recording a
value lower than the historical record of almost 1.3 billion euros
totaled in the previous quarter, the new orders acquired by the
Finnish group showed an increase of +33% having been
amounted to 985 million euros, of which 421 million for Kalmar (+28%),
396 million for Hiab (+44%) and 168 million for MacGregor (+21%).
-
- The value of the group's orderbook at 30 September was
equal to 2.7 billion euros (+54%), of which over 1.2 billion
attributable to Kalmar (+47%), 922 million to Hiab (+139%) and 549 million
millions of MacGregor (+3%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail