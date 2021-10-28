



October 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news SACE (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group) has joined the Poseidon Principles

The company is committed to monitoring gas emissions greenhouse of its portfolio in the naval sector

With the aim of promoting the sustainability of the sector maritime, the insurance-financial company SACE of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group, which is controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has joined the Poseidon Principles, which represent the first agreement in the world between financial institutions, aimed at the maritime sector, on the subject of climate alignment. In particular, the Poseidon Principles promote the monitoring and publication of information on the alignment of the institutions' ship portfolio signatories to the emission reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including, the 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 compared to 2008 levels of ships over 5,000 tonnes of gross tonnage.

With the adhesion, SACE undertakes to monitor gas emissions greenhouse of its portfolio in the naval sector, particularly relevant in the activity carried out by the company led by Pierfrancesco Latini in the export sector, in order to verify its compliance with the decarbonisation targets set by the IMO. Specifically, SACE will measure the intensity on an annual basis climate-changing emissions from the operating ships in the portfolio, and will publish, together with the other participating institutions, the data on climate alignment in order to promote the transparency and accountability in the sector.

"Adherence to the poseidon principles framework, applied also to a strategic sector for the Italian economy like shipbuilding - said the administrator Latini delegate - demonstrates how much business and sustainability these are now issues that cannot be dealt with separately. We carry on with great commitment and determination the new mandate to support the ecological transition of the country, aware the importance of our role in the Green New Deal Italian. A role that takes on even greater relevance central, in consideration of the resources allocated by the Plan National Recovery and Resilience to the green mission, where SACE's intervention in support of projects and investments will be a potential driving force for public resources and for those mobilised by the banking and insurance system'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail