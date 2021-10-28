|
October 28, 2021
- SACE (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group) has joined the
Poseidon Principles
- The company is committed to monitoring gas emissions
greenhouse of its portfolio in the naval sector
- With the aim of promoting the sustainability of the sector
maritime, the insurance-financial company SACE of the
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group, which is controlled by the
Ministry of Economy and Finance, has joined the Poseidon
Principles, which represent the first agreement in the world between
financial institutions, aimed at the maritime sector, on the subject
of climate alignment. In particular, the Poseidon Principles
promote the monitoring and publication of information
on the alignment of the institutions' ship portfolio
signatories to the emission reduction targets set
by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including, the
50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
compared to 2008 levels of ships over 5,000 tonnes of
gross tonnage.
- With the adhesion, SACE undertakes to monitor gas emissions
greenhouse of its portfolio in the naval sector, particularly
relevant in the activity carried out by the company led by
Pierfrancesco Latini in the export sector, in order to verify its
compliance with the decarbonisation targets set by the IMO.
Specifically, SACE will measure the intensity on an annual basis
climate-changing emissions from the operating ships in the portfolio, and
will publish, together with the other participating institutions, the data
on climate alignment in order to promote the
transparency and accountability in the sector.
- "Adherence to the poseidon principles framework,
applied also to a strategic sector for the Italian economy
like shipbuilding - said the administrator
Latini delegate - demonstrates how much business and sustainability
these are now issues that cannot be dealt with separately.
We carry on with great commitment and determination the new mandate
to support the ecological transition of the country, aware
the importance of our role in the Green New Deal
Italian. A role that takes on even greater relevance
central, in consideration of the resources allocated by the Plan
National Recovery and Resilience to the green mission, where
SACE's intervention in support of projects and investments will be
a potential driving force for public resources and for those
mobilised by the banking and insurance system'.
