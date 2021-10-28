Joins the company's headquarters in Miami in the USA
The logistics company Ventana Serra of the Arcese group has
opened a new branch in Los Angeles that in the United States
adds to the first office established in 2019 by the company in Miami,
on the east coast. Ventana Serra pointed out that the new
Californian office represents an important entry point into the
North American market for products of Asian origin,
completing the offer of the office in Florida that is confirmed
gateway for product flows imported from Europe.