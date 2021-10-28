



October 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Ventana Serra opens a new office in Los Angeles

Joins the company's headquarters in Miami in the USA

The logistics company Ventana Serra of the Arcese group has opened a new branch in Los Angeles that in the United States adds to the first office established in 2019 by the company in Miami, on the east coast. Ventana Serra pointed out that the new Californian office represents an important entry point into the North American market for products of Asian origin, completing the offer of the office in Florida that is confirmed gateway for product flows imported from Europe.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec