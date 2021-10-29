



October 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assiterminal shares the unions' call for all port workers are allowed an early exodus

Ferrari: it would be paradoxical if there were finally no recognition of port work at least as "burdensome"

Yesterday Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti invited the government to ensure that all port workers may benefit from an early exodus. A shared exhortation by the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal): "we presented ourselves at Assiterminal, in agreement with the entire port sector and the groups majority parliamentarians of the Transport Committee of the Chamber - recalled Alessandro Ferrari, director of representation of port terminal operators - the amendment to the Decree-Law Transport a to facilitate the start of the establishment of a fund pension (but also for active policies) for all workers ports, starting from the assumption that it is the commitment that we we are all caught up in renewing the employment contract at the beginning 2021: companies contribute, workers as well (each for the its part), only asks to allocate a part of the resources already provided for workers in administration (the Companies) or the plus a small percentage of additional resources, because the bottom can sooner or later be used. Without taking anything away to the finances of the state. Result? Nothing," he complained. Ferrari.

"The government - also recalled the director of Assiterminal - is working on expanding the categories of heavy and exhausting work according to Istat classifications (Ateco and Istat static nomenclatures, however up-to-date of a world that change at high speed). We have done and will reiterate the our proposals: it would be paradoxical - Ferrari pointed out - that there was finally the recognition of port work at least as "burdensome" seen for example that the Inail considers these activities with high accident risk with related premiums high insurance (just to give a non-provocative example)».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail