October 29, 2021
- Assiterminal shares the unions' call for
all port workers are allowed an early exodus
- Ferrari: it would be paradoxical if there were finally no
recognition of port work at least as "burdensome"
- Yesterday Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti invited the
government to ensure that all port workers
may benefit from an early exodus. A shared exhortation
by the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal): "we presented ourselves at Assiterminal,
in agreement with the entire port sector and the groups
majority parliamentarians of the Transport Committee of the Chamber
- recalled Alessandro Ferrari, director of representation
of port terminal operators - the amendment to the Decree-Law Transport
a to facilitate the start of the establishment of a fund
pension (but also for active policies) for all workers
ports, starting from the assumption that it is the commitment that we
we are all caught up in renewing the employment contract at the beginning
2021: companies contribute, workers as well (each for the
its part), only asks to allocate a part of the resources already
provided for workers in administration (the Companies) or the
plus a small percentage of additional resources, because
the bottom can sooner or later be used. Without taking anything away
to the finances of the state. Result? Nothing," he complained.
Ferrari.
- "The government - also recalled the director of
Assiterminal - is working on expanding the categories of
heavy and exhausting work according to Istat classifications (Ateco and
Istat static nomenclatures, however up-to-date of a world that
change at high speed). We have done and will reiterate the
our proposals: it would be paradoxical - Ferrari pointed out - that
there was finally the recognition of port work at least
as "burdensome" seen for example that the Inail considers
these activities with high accident risk with related premiums
high insurance (just to give a non-provocative example)».
