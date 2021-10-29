



October 29, 2021

Original news In 2022 a growth of +118% of traffic is expected cruise in Italian ports

Report of Tourism Answers. In 2021 MSC Cruises has handled 1.5 million passengers in Italian ports of call

In 2022 the growth of traffic will be +118% cruises in Italian ports. This is foreseen by the company of advice Answers Tourism in the new 2021 edition of its research report "Italian Cruise Watch" which estimates in 5.98 million passengers traffic over the next year compared to the closing forecasts for the year 2021. In 2022 they are a total of about 3,000 cruise ship calls are expected (+102%).

These are data that are the result of the projection made on the forecasts of 42 Italian cruise ports (representative 73% of domestic passenger movement traffic and 70% of ship touches on the total Italy), and takes into account other factors that can affect average traffic estimates period, including possible changes in ship itineraries during the season, weather and average occupancy waiting for ships.

The report highlights that in 2022 the port of Civitavecchia will will confirm once again in first place in the ranking of the country's cruise ports with 1.5 million passengers enlivened (+175% on the 2021 closing estimates). Behind him, in strong recovery of cruise traffic, the port of Naples, which should return to exceed one million cruise passengers enlivened, followed by Genoa and La Spezia which, with about 750,000 cruise passengers each, they will compete for the third step of the podium. Recital in addition, cruise traffic is expected in 2022 in the port of Savona and in the other Ligurian ports, Liguria should return to more than two million cruise ships handled in their ports of call (2.1 million, close to pre-pandemic values).

On the occasion of the opening today in Savona of the tenth edition of the Italian Cruise Day, the annual forum of reference in Italy for the cruise sector conceived and organized by Risposte Tourism this year in partnership with Palacrociere Savona and with the collaboration of the Port System Authority of the Sea Ligure Occidentale, the president of Risposte Turismo, Francesco di Cesare, noted that, "if confirmed, the prediction of the cruise traffic 2022 would allow to bring back the level of cruise traffic in Italy at the values of 2006, after the descent to 1993 of 2020 and the ascent to the results of 2001 expected at the end 2021. These recoveries - he specified - if on the one hand testify to the ability of the cruise industry to relaunch itself, on the other hand not can hide the magnitude of the absolute value, again definitely far from the historical record of 2019. It will take still time before the dynamics and, with them, the numbers, return to pre-terrible levels."

On the occasion of the Italian Cruise Day, MSC Cruises has announced that in 2021 the cruise line hosted on its fleet over four million passengers, of which 1.5 million in cruises with Italy. "Italy - Leonardo recalled Massa, managing director of MSC Cruises - was the first Country in the world to restart cruises, with MSC Grandiosa from Genoa to August 2020, and the market is confirmed again this year driving force for our company globally, with a handling equal to more than a third of the total world. Today - has specified Mass - we have 12 ships already operating on a total of 19 units. We look to the future with caution optimism, supported by the good performance of bookings for the 2022, the year in which we expect to record significant data growth and return to operation of the entire fleet, which will reach 21 units thanks to the arrival of MSC World Europe and MSC Seascape».







