October 29, 2021
- In 2022 a growth of +118% of traffic is expected
cruise in Italian ports
- Report of Tourism Answers. In 2021 MSC Cruises has
handled 1.5 million passengers in Italian ports of call
- In 2022 the growth of traffic will be +118%
cruises in Italian ports. This is foreseen by the company of
advice Answers Tourism in the new 2021 edition of its
research report "Italian Cruise Watch" which estimates in
5.98 million passengers traffic over the next year
compared to the closing forecasts for the year 2021. In 2022 they are
a total of about 3,000 cruise ship calls are expected
(+102%).
- These are data that are the result of the projection made
on the forecasts of 42 Italian cruise ports (representative
73% of domestic passenger movement traffic and 70%
of ship touches on the total Italy), and takes into account other
factors that can affect average traffic estimates
period, including possible changes in ship itineraries
during the season, weather and average occupancy
waiting for ships.
- The report highlights that in 2022 the port of Civitavecchia will
will confirm once again in first place in the ranking
of the country's cruise ports with 1.5 million passengers
enlivened (+175% on the 2021 closing estimates). Behind him,
in strong recovery of cruise traffic, the port of Naples, which
should return to exceed one million cruise passengers enlivened,
followed by Genoa and La Spezia which, with about 750,000 cruise passengers
each, they will compete for the third step of the podium. Recital
in addition, cruise traffic is expected in 2022 in the port of
Savona and in the other Ligurian ports, Liguria should return to
more than two million cruise ships handled in their ports of call
(2.1 million, close to pre-pandemic values).
- On the occasion of the opening today in Savona of the tenth edition
of the Italian Cruise Day, the annual forum of reference in Italy
for the cruise sector conceived and organized by Risposte
Tourism this year in partnership with Palacrociere Savona and with the
collaboration of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Occidentale, the president of Risposte Turismo, Francesco di
Cesare, noted that, "if confirmed, the prediction of the
cruise traffic 2022 would allow to bring back the level of
cruise traffic in Italy at the values of 2006, after the descent
to 1993 of 2020 and the ascent to the results of 2001 expected at the end
2021. These recoveries - he specified - if on the one hand testify to the
ability of the cruise industry to relaunch itself, on the other hand not
can hide the magnitude of the absolute value, again
definitely far from the historical record of 2019. It will take
still time before the dynamics and, with them, the numbers,
return to pre-terrible levels."
- On the occasion of the Italian Cruise Day, MSC Cruises has announced
that in 2021 the cruise line hosted on its fleet
over four million passengers, of which 1.5 million in
cruises with Italy. "Italy - Leonardo recalled
Massa, managing director of MSC Cruises - was the first
Country in the world to restart cruises, with MSC Grandiosa
from Genoa to August 2020, and the market is confirmed again this year
driving force for our company globally, with a
handling equal to more than a third of the total world. Today - has
specified Mass - we have 12 ships already operating on a
total of 19 units. We look to the future with caution
optimism, supported by the good performance of bookings for the
2022, the year in which we expect to record significant data
growth and return to operation of the entire fleet, which
will reach 21 units thanks to the arrival of MSC
World Europe and MSC Seascape».
