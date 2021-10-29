|
October 29, 2021
- Gualtiero Brugger has been appointed president of the
Moby
- The company underlines the excellent results achieved in the
Summer
- Professor Emeritus of Corporate Finance Gualtiero Brugger is
was appointed president of Moby, a position left in the days
by the founder of the shipping company, Vincenzo Onorato
(
of 12
October 2021). Yesterday the shareholders' meeting, in addition to the
appointment of Brugger as a member and chairman of the board of
administration, has appointed members of the Board also Lanfranco Senn,
independent director, Roberta Casali, independent director,
Achille Onorato, CEO, and Beniamino Carnevale.
The company has specified that the board of directors so
established will continue the project already started, of
relaunch of the company also in light of the excellent results
of the summer season and the emergency plan implemented by the
management.
