30 October 2021



October 29, 2021

Gualtiero Brugger has been appointed president of the Moby

The company underlines the excellent results achieved in the Summer

Professor Emeritus of Corporate Finance Gualtiero Brugger is was appointed president of Moby, a position left in the days by the founder of the shipping company, Vincenzo Onorato ( of 12 October 2021). Yesterday the shareholders' meeting, in addition to the appointment of Brugger as a member and chairman of the board of administration, has appointed members of the Board also Lanfranco Senn, independent director, Roberta Casali, independent director, Achille Onorato, CEO, and Beniamino Carnevale.

The company has specified that the board of directors so established will continue the project already started, of relaunch of the company also in light of the excellent results of the summer season and the emergency plan implemented by the management.

