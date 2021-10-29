|
October 29, 2021
- Another very difficult quarter for the group
Carnival cruise ship
- In the period July-September of this year recorded a
net loss of -1.42 billion dollars
- The group's third quarter balance sheet for the third quarter of this year
American cruise carnival corporation continues to show
the effects of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are very evident
on the operational activity of the company, which is
progressively resumed during the summer with the introduction into
service of ships previously stopped for the health crisis.
- To date, there are 40 ships of five cruise brands of the
US group to have restarted operations, equal to about the
65% of the total capacity of Carnival's fleet.
The company has announced that the total number of passengers embarked in the
third quarter of this year on ships active in the Caribbean, in
Alaska and Europe have exploited 44% of capacity
of the operating fleet. In the quarter the total number of passengers
embarked was 252 thousand units compared to a little more
of a thousand passengers in the third quarter of last year when the
the fleet was almost entirely stationary.
- In the period July-September 2021 the group's revenues are
$457.0 million compared to revenue
negative for -33.7 million dollars in the corresponding period
of last year. Operating result and net economic result
were both negative and equal respectively to -1.01
billions and -1.42 billion dollars, against results also of
negative sign for -996.1 million and -1.34 billion dollars in the
third quarter of 2020.
