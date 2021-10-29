



October 29, 2021

Original news Another very difficult quarter for the group Carnival cruise ship

In the period July-September of this year recorded a net loss of -1.42 billion dollars

The group's third quarter balance sheet for the third quarter of this year American cruise carnival corporation continues to show the effects of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are very evident on the operational activity of the company, which is progressively resumed during the summer with the introduction into service of ships previously stopped for the health crisis.

To date, there are 40 ships of five cruise brands of the US group to have restarted operations, equal to about the 65% of the total capacity of Carnival's fleet. The company has announced that the total number of passengers embarked in the third quarter of this year on ships active in the Caribbean, in Alaska and Europe have exploited 44% of capacity of the operating fleet. In the quarter the total number of passengers embarked was 252 thousand units compared to a little more of a thousand passengers in the third quarter of last year when the the fleet was almost entirely stationary.

In the period July-September 2021 the group's revenues are $457.0 million compared to revenue negative for -33.7 million dollars in the corresponding period of last year. Operating result and net economic result were both negative and equal respectively to -1.01 billions and -1.42 billion dollars, against results also of negative sign for -996.1 million and -1.34 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2020.











