



October 29, 2021

It is necessary to take advantage of the opportunities arising from enlargement to vessels flying the EU flag of benefits in favour of maritime employment

The contribution of the crucierism to employment is already important, but it will be able to grow further "if we can best grasp the opportunities that stem from enlargement to ships flying the EU flag of employment benefits." maritime ". The president of Assshipowners, Stefano Messina, said during the roundtable discussion on the sustainability of the cruserism that was held this afternoon in Savona during Italian Cruise Day.

Specifying that, according to the estimates of the international cruise association CLIA, given the orderbooks, it is likely to expect a significant increase in personnel on European vessels in 2022-2028, Messina noted that " it is easy to predicting that the extension of the state's aid in favour of seafarers to Italian seafarers employed on the ancillary services embarked on cruise ships registered in EU countries will have a significant impact on the number of the employed. "The quality of Italian work in hospitality and entertainment is unanimously considered high and many areas of the country, where there has been a significant investment," the president of the company said in a statement. in training schools, are now able to provide staff with the necessary qualifications. And they are the same ones who suffer from a serious under-occupation. Here is the occasion, "Messina concluded," not to waste. "







