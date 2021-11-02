



November 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Hapag-Lloyd, the third quarter went better than as expected

New full-year forecasts also announced financial 2021

The exceptionally positive trend of the transport market containerized maritime in place since the second half of 2020 is further confirmed by the company's announcement of German navigation Hapag-Lloyd which plans to archive the third quarter of 2021 with much higher financial results compared to what was previously expected and, above all, to those achieved last year. In particular, the company believes that will close the period July-September of this year with a EBITDA of approximately $3.9 billion, compared to $756 million dollars in the corresponding quarter of last year, and with a operating profit of approximately $3.5 billion, compared to EBIT quarterly of 402 million last year.

EBITDA and EBIT are expected for the first nine months of 2021 respectively at about 8.2 and 6.9 billion dollars against 1.82 billion and 858.3 million dollars in the period January-September of last year.

Hapag-Lloyd has also adjusted upwards the forecasts for the intended annual financial year 2021, which it now believes will close with an EBITDA of 12.0-13.0 billion dollars and an EBIT of 10.3-11.3 billion dollars compared to the corresponding previous forecasts of 9.2-11.2 billion and 7.5-9.5 billion Dollars.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail