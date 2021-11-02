|
|
|
|
November 2, 2021
|
|
- Hapag-Lloyd, the third quarter went better than
as expected
-
- New full-year forecasts also announced
financial 2021
-
- The exceptionally positive trend of the transport market
containerized maritime in place since the second half of 2020
is further confirmed by the company's announcement of
German navigation Hapag-Lloyd which plans to archive the third
quarter of 2021 with much higher financial results
compared to what was previously expected and, above all, to those
achieved last year. In particular, the company believes that
will close the period July-September of this year with a
EBITDA of approximately $3.9 billion, compared to $756 million
dollars in the corresponding quarter of last year, and with a
operating profit of approximately $3.5 billion, compared to EBIT
quarterly of 402 million last year.
-
- EBITDA and EBIT are expected for the first nine months of 2021
respectively at about 8.2 and 6.9 billion dollars against 1.82
billion and 858.3 million dollars in the period January-September
of last year.
-
- Hapag-Lloyd has also adjusted upwards the forecasts for
the intended annual financial year 2021, which it now believes will close
with an EBITDA of 12.0-13.0 billion dollars and an EBIT of
10.3-11.3 billion dollars compared to the corresponding
previous forecasts of 9.2-11.2 billion and 7.5-9.5 billion
Dollars.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail