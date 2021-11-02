



November 2, 2021

Original news The containerized maritime transport division of the Maersk archives a record quarter

The volumes of cargo transported by the fleet fell slightly. Acquired german freight forwarder Senator International

In the third quarter of this year the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk reported revenues of €16.61 billions of dollars, with a significant increase of +67.5% on the corresponding period of 2020 that was generated by the record turnover recorded by the core business of the group which is consisting of maritime transport activities containerized, a branch of activity that has produced equal revenues to 13.09 billion dollars (+83.9%), of which 11.58 billion generated from maritime transport services (+88.6%) and 1.52 billion from other related activities (+54.6%).

In the period July-September 2021 the VALUES of EBITDA and of Group EBIT amounted to €6.94 billion respectively of dollars (+202.3%) and 5.86 billion dollars (+354.5%), with contributions from containerized maritime transport activities which were equal to the record values of 6.25 respectively billion dollars (+246.3%) and 5,34 billion dollars (+451.3%). The Danish group closed the third quarter of this year with a net profit of 5,46 billion dollars (+476.7%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the fleet of carriers of the group transported containerized cargo volumes of 3.26 millions of 40-foot containers (feu), volume representing a decrease of -0.6% on the same period of 2020, of which 1.52 million feu transported on east-west sea routes (-1.9%), 998 thousand feu on the north-south ones (-1.3%) and 741 thousand feu transported on the routes intra-regional (+3.1%), the latter value which constitutes the new record for this time of year.

In the third quarter of this year the value of maritime freight average practiced by the Danish company marked the new peak historical of 3,561 dollars/feu (+86.5%). New historical record that is this also in relation to both the average use of services east-west, which was equal to 3,670 dollars/feu (+84.0%), and the average transport of north-south services, which stood at 4,419 dollars/feu (+85.5%), while the value of the average halo of intra-regional services, equal to 2,231 dollars/feu (+81.8%), only lower than the record of $2,662 set in the first quarter of this year.

Today, meanwhile, the Danish group announced the acquisition of the German shipping company Senator International which is specialized in shipments by air, branch of activities that A.P. Møller-Mærsk is enhancing with the addition of three B767-300 cargo aircraft for hire that will become operational next year and with two Boeing B777F of new construction that the group will take delivery by 2024.











