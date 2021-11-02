|
- The containerized maritime transport division of the
Maersk archives a record quarter
- The volumes of cargo transported by the fleet fell slightly.
Acquired german freight forwarder Senator International
- In the third quarter of this year the Danish shipowning group
A.P. Møller-Mærsk reported revenues of €16.61
billions of dollars, with a significant increase of +67.5% on the
corresponding period of 2020 that was generated by the
record turnover recorded by the core business of the group which is
consisting of maritime transport activities
containerized, a branch of activity that has produced equal revenues
to 13.09 billion dollars (+83.9%), of which 11.58 billion generated
from maritime transport services (+88.6%) and 1.52 billion from other
related activities (+54.6%).
- In the period July-September 2021 the VALUES of EBITDA and
of Group EBIT amounted to €6.94 billion respectively
of dollars (+202.3%) and 5.86 billion dollars (+354.5%), with
contributions from containerized maritime transport activities
which were equal to the record values of 6.25 respectively
billion dollars (+246.3%) and 5,34 billion dollars (+451.3%).
The Danish group closed the third quarter of this year with a
net profit of 5,46 billion dollars (+476.7%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 the fleet of carriers of the
group transported containerized cargo volumes of 3.26
millions of 40-foot containers (feu), volume representing a
decrease of -0.6% on the same period of 2020, of which 1.52 million
feu transported on east-west sea routes (-1.9%), 998 thousand feu
on the north-south ones (-1.3%) and 741 thousand feu transported on the routes
intra-regional (+3.1%), the latter value which constitutes the
new record for this time of year.
- In the third quarter of this year the value of maritime freight
average practiced by the Danish company marked the new peak
historical of 3,561 dollars/feu (+86.5%). New historical record that is
this also in relation to both the average use of services
east-west, which was equal to 3,670 dollars/feu (+84.0%),
and the average transport of north-south services, which stood at
4,419 dollars/feu (+85.5%), while the value of the average halo of
intra-regional services, equal to 2,231 dollars/feu (+81.8%),
only lower than the record of $2,662 set in the first
quarter of this year.
- Today, meanwhile, the Danish group announced the acquisition
of the German shipping company Senator International which
is specialized in shipments by air, branch
of activities that A.P. Møller-Mærsk is enhancing
with the addition of three B767-300 cargo aircraft for hire that
will become operational next year and with two Boeing B777F of
new construction that the group will take delivery by
2024.
