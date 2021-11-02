



November 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The POT 2022-2024 of the Southern Tyrrhenian Port Authority and Ionio plans 366 million euros of investments

2022 and three-year budget approved 2022-2024 of the AdSP

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has approved unanimously the Three-Year Operational Plan 2022-2024 and the forecast budget 2022 and the three-year 2022-2024 of the institution. The three-year investment envisaged by the POT for the works of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance amounts to approximately 366 million of euros, organized in the different years - he specified the AdSP - in a manner consistent with the aims of the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience and with the five macro-objectives of the "Plan" national Complementary interventions" to the PNRR.

The authority has specified in the POT the investments related to the projects immediately workable amount to about 102 million of euros and provide for the purchase of the dry dock and the related works to adapt the quay for the port of call by Gioia Tauro. Among other interventions, EUR 18 million is states allocated by the Ministry of the Interior to the project "Gioia Secure" for the creation of an integrated platform of digitalization and bureaucratic streamlining of procedures administrative in all port logistics areas and a total video surveillance system to be allocated to the five ports.

As for the 2022 budget forecast, it has been estimated an income of 54.7 million euros with an estimated expenditure of €85 million, resulting in a deficit of around €30 million million euros that - explained the AdSP - however, finds total coverage in the presumed budget surplus, as at 31 December 2021, of 124 million euros. It follows that the alleged surplus at 31 December 2022 will amount to 94 million euros, of which 88 are tied for infrastructure works, funds for risks and charges, and end-of-relationship treatment.

Among other items on the agenda, it was voted on unanimously the Organic Plan of the ports. From the analysis carried out by the institution has been shown a prudential increase in the workforce which, in the coming years, could concern the hiring of 90 units, of which 80 in the port of Gioia Tauro and ten for that of Crotone.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail