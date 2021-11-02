|
November 2, 2021
- The POT 2022-2024 of the Southern Tyrrhenian Port Authority and
Ionio plans 366 million euros of investments
-
- 2022 and three-year budget approved
2022-2024 of the AdSP
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has approved
unanimously the Three-Year Operational Plan 2022-2024 and the
forecast budget 2022 and the three-year 2022-2024 of the institution.
The three-year investment envisaged by the POT for the works of
ordinary and extraordinary maintenance amounts to approximately 366 million
of euros, organized in the different years - he specified
the AdSP - in a manner consistent with the aims of the National Plan
of Recovery and Resilience and with the five macro-objectives of the "Plan"
national Complementary interventions" to the PNRR.
-
- The authority has specified in the POT the investments related to the
projects immediately workable amount to about 102 million
of euros and provide for the purchase of the dry dock and the
related works to adapt the quay for the port of call
by Gioia Tauro. Among other interventions, EUR 18 million is
states allocated by the Ministry of the Interior to the project "Gioia
Secure" for the creation of an integrated platform of
digitalization and bureaucratic streamlining of procedures
administrative in all port logistics areas and a total
video surveillance system to be allocated to the five ports.
-
- As for the 2022 budget forecast, it has been estimated
an income of 54.7 million euros with an estimated expenditure
of €85 million, resulting in a deficit of around €30 million
million euros that - explained the AdSP - however, finds total
coverage in the presumed budget surplus, as at 31 December 2021, of
124 million euros. It follows that the alleged surplus at 31 December
2022 will amount to 94 million euros, of which 88 are
tied for infrastructure works, funds for risks and charges, and
end-of-relationship treatment.
-
- Among other items on the agenda, it was voted on
unanimously the Organic Plan of the ports. From the analysis
carried out by the institution has been shown a prudential
increase in the workforce which, in the coming years, could concern
the hiring of 90 units, of which 80 in the port of Gioia Tauro
and ten for that of Crotone.
