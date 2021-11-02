|
November 2, 2021
- ECSA suggests some corrections to the proposal of the
EU Commission for the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS
-
- Complained about the absence of a legally binding commitment to
allocate revenue from the Innovation Fund to the maritime sector
-
- Under the Emissions Trading Scheme
of the European Union (EU ETS) it is necessary to establish a fund
dedicated to stabilizing the carbon price and resources
economic generated by the system should be used for
financially support research and development projects and
help reduce the price differential between fuels
cleaner and conventional ones. He emphasizes this
the Association of European Shipowners in its own document
policy on the proposal for measures to reduce emissions of
greenhouse gases adopted by the Commission on 14 July
European proposal for the inclusion of maritime transport
in the EU ETS from 2023
(
14
July 2021).
-
- About the effect that the EU Commission's proposal will have
have on the shipping industry, in their own document
the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) points out that
if reference is made in recitals 33 and 35 of the proposal to
financing the decarbonisation of the maritime sector
under the Innovation Fund, including through
carbon difference contracts (CDDs), however in articles
of the proposal - complains the shipowners' association - there is no
no legally binding commitment to allocate revenue to the
maritime sector.
-
- Recalling that ECSA has always hoped that the theme of
reduction of shipping emissions was addressed and
resolved by an international regulation adopted within the
to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) rather than a
regional norm, the president of the association, Claes Berglund, has
however confirmed that the European shipowners agree in the
believe that shipping "should contribute with its own
fair share to tackle the climate crisis also at the level
of the EU. ECSA - said Berglund - supports the creation of
a dedicated fund under the EU ETS to stabilise the
carbon price, which is particularly important for the many
small and medium-sized enterprises in the maritime sector. It's important
remark - added the president of the European shipowners - that the
revenues generated should support the adoption of fuels
clean'.
-
- The ECSA, as already several shipowners' associations of
EU Member States in the aftermath of the presentation of the proposal
of the European Commission
(
of 15
and 16
July 2021), reiterated the need for the correct
application, provided for in the proposal for a European directive, of the
"polluter pays" principle, with the imputation of
EU ETS costs to the entity responsible for adopting
operational decisions affecting the CO2 emissions of a
ship. In this respect, ECSA has expressed its support for the
recognition, in the recitals of the proposal, of the
role of the ship's commercial operator, but complained that,
despite this clear political direction, the proposal of the
Commission does not introduce binding requirements and leaves the
transfer of costs to market dynamics. 'The application
of the 'polluter pays' principle to shipping -
taken over the Acting Secretary-General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis
- is essential to take further efficiency measures
and for the adoption of clean fuels in the sector. ECSA supports
that the trader has to bear the costs of the EU ETS. The
law - specified Raptis - should oblige the entity
responsible for decisions affecting CO2 emissions of
a ship to bear the costs arising from the implementation of the EU ETS
in the context of a contractual agreement'.
