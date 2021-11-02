



November 2, 2021

Infrastructure investments of 550 million euros

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, which met today, approved the budget of 2022 forecast of the institution, document - specified the AdSP - that expects revenue growth supported by signals encouraging results from the volumes of goods that in the first nine months of 2021 have totally filled - and in some cases exceeded - the gap with the pre-Covid period: from the traffic trend passengers who, compared to 2020 - the body has specified - is increased by +32%, while still remaining slightly at a loss compared to 2019, but also from the cruise sector which, compared to at almost zero last year, it started again gradually with percentages well hoped for a return to the normality as early as 2022. One year, the next - has pointed out again the AdSP - which should also see hopefully defined the lot for the assent in concession of the container sector of the Canal Port of Cagliari, on which - the authority has announced - the discussions continue with several international operators.

The forecast budget estimates that next year the revenue will amount to approximately 254.6 million euros. Of these, over 195 million euros derive from State transfers, 170 of which thanks to the design response of the AdSP to the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience that brings in the coffers of the institution about 100 million for the construction of the Ro-Ro Terminal at the Canal Port and 70 millions for the electrification of the docks of the airports of Cagliari, Olbia, Golfo Aranci, Porto Torres, Santa Teresa and Portovesme. Another 25 million in state funding will be intended to supplement what has already been provided for the interventions on the port area of Cagliari, for the excave of the seabed of the access channel and the water mirrors of the Gulf of Olbia, for the completion of the industrial port of Cocciani (Olbia) and for the dredging of the commercial port of Portotorrese. Additional 30 million euros have also been allocated for the newly acquired port of Arbatax, of which 20 million will be allocated to accommodation and upgrading of the ferry dock, two million to completion of the lighting and eight for the maritime station.

The total infrastructure investments of the system Sardinian port will stand, therefore, overall at altitude EUR 550 million.







