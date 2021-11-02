|
|
|
|
November 2, 2021
|
|
- Authority's 2022 budget approved
of Port System of the Sea of Sardinia
-
- Infrastructure investments of 550 million euros
-
- The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Sea of Sardinia, which met today, approved the budget of
2022 forecast of the institution, document - specified the AdSP - that
expects revenue growth supported by signals
encouraging results from the volumes of goods that in the first nine
months of 2021 have totally filled - and in some cases exceeded -
the gap with the pre-Covid period: from the traffic trend
passengers who, compared to 2020 - the body has specified - is
increased by +32%, while still remaining slightly at a loss
compared to 2019, but also from the cruise sector which, compared to
at almost zero last year, it started again
gradually with percentages well hoped for a return to the
normality as early as 2022. One year, the next - has
pointed out again the AdSP - which should also see
hopefully defined the lot for the assent in
concession of the container sector of the Canal Port of Cagliari,
on which - the authority has announced - the discussions continue
with several international operators.
-
- The forecast budget estimates that next year the revenue
will amount to approximately 254.6 million euros. Of these, over 195
million euros derive from State transfers, 170 of which
thanks to the design response of the AdSP to the National Plan of
Recovery and Resilience that brings in the coffers of the institution about 100
million for the construction of the Ro-Ro Terminal at the Canal Port and 70
millions for the electrification of the docks of the airports of
Cagliari, Olbia, Golfo Aranci, Porto Torres, Santa Teresa and
Portovesme. Another 25 million in state funding will be
intended to supplement what has already been provided for the
interventions on the port area of Cagliari, for the excave of the seabed
of the access channel and the water mirrors of the Gulf of Olbia, for
the completion of the industrial port of Cocciani (Olbia) and for the
dredging of the commercial port of Portotorrese. Additional 30 million
euros have also been allocated for the newly acquired port of
Arbatax, of which 20 million will be allocated to accommodation and
upgrading of the ferry dock, two million to completion
of the lighting and eight for the maritime station.
-
- The total infrastructure investments of the system
Sardinian port will stand, therefore, overall at altitude
EUR 550 million.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail