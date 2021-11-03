|
November 3, 2021
- Fedespedi analyzes the operating and financial results of the
2020 of the Italian terminalist companies
- Examined the performance of the activity of 11 terminals
operator
- The Centro Studi Fedespedi, the federation of societies
of Italian shipping, has published the fifth annual edition of the
report "Container terminals in Italy: an analysis
economic-financial" that analyzes performance
economic and financial management companies
main Italian port container terminals, publication that
this year examines the results achieved by these companies in the
2020, a year marked by the Covid-19 emergency. The study analyzed
the performance of the activity of 11 terminal operators in the ports
of Ancona (Adriatic Container Terminal), La Spezia (La Spezia
Container Terminal), Salerno (Salerno Container Terminal), Genoa
(Southern European Container Hub and Voltri Terminal Europa), Gioia
Tauro (Medcenter Container Terminal), Livorno (Terminal Darsena
Tuscany), Naples (Co.Na.Te.Co), Ravenna (Container Terminal
Ravenna), Trieste (Trieste marine Terminal) and Venice (Venice
Container Terminal).
- With regard to operational performance, in 2020 the
port terminals of these eleven companies have enlivened
a total container traffic of 8.580 million
teu - equal to 79% of the Italian total (10,867 million teu) - on
a total area of 4.8 million square meters and using
of 87 quay cranes. Compared to 2019, in 2020 they recorded
an overall growth of +1.6% in terms of teu enlivened. The
overall result of positive sign is attributable to
most part of the performance of the Medcenter Container Terminal of
Gioia Tauro (+26.6%), which after the transfer of control to the group
MSC, through its subsidiary TIL, has returned above three
million teu, and salerno container terminal (+47.2%). Others
terminals have been affected by the pandemic crisis and the consequent
reduction of economic activities and traffic. Spikes
negative are recorded in Genoa, the first container port at the level
national, which recorded -13.4% in Sech and -13.5% in Voltri, in La
Spezia (-17.1%) and Venice (-17.8%); improve the performance of
Trieste (-0.1%) and Naples (+1.4%).
- With regard to the economic and financial performance of
eleven terminalist companies, the long blockade of the economy
worldwide has weighed on their activities: the terminals have
achieved a total turnover of 663.8 million euros with
an added value of 388 million euros and a final result of
EUR 72.2 million. Compared to 2019 (€708.8 million), the
total turnover was reduced by -6.4%. Despite the
decline in turnover, almost all companies (with the exception of
Genova Sech and Livorno) closed the balance sheet positively, although
with declining profits (overall they fell by -23.3%). The
results of the individual ports in terms of turnover follow the
operating performance results: Gioia Tauro and Salerno
recorded +27.2% and +10.2% respectively. Negative results,
instead, in Genoa Sech (-10.7%), Genova Voltri (-14.5%), La Spezia
(-16.3%) and Venice (-17.8%).
