



November 3, 2021

Fedespedi analyzes the operating and financial results of the 2020 of the Italian terminalist companies

Examined the performance of the activity of 11 terminals operator

The Centro Studi Fedespedi, the federation of societies of Italian shipping, has published the fifth annual edition of the report "Container terminals in Italy: an analysis economic-financial" that analyzes performance economic and financial management companies main Italian port container terminals, publication that this year examines the results achieved by these companies in the 2020, a year marked by the Covid-19 emergency. The study analyzed the performance of the activity of 11 terminal operators in the ports of Ancona (Adriatic Container Terminal), La Spezia (La Spezia Container Terminal), Salerno (Salerno Container Terminal), Genoa (Southern European Container Hub and Voltri Terminal Europa), Gioia Tauro (Medcenter Container Terminal), Livorno (Terminal Darsena Tuscany), Naples (Co.Na.Te.Co), Ravenna (Container Terminal Ravenna), Trieste (Trieste marine Terminal) and Venice (Venice Container Terminal).

With regard to operational performance, in 2020 the port terminals of these eleven companies have enlivened a total container traffic of 8.580 million teu - equal to 79% of the Italian total (10,867 million teu) - on a total area of 4.8 million square meters and using of 87 quay cranes. Compared to 2019, in 2020 they recorded an overall growth of +1.6% in terms of teu enlivened. The overall result of positive sign is attributable to most part of the performance of the Medcenter Container Terminal of Gioia Tauro (+26.6%), which after the transfer of control to the group MSC, through its subsidiary TIL, has returned above three million teu, and salerno container terminal (+47.2%). Others terminals have been affected by the pandemic crisis and the consequent reduction of economic activities and traffic. Spikes negative are recorded in Genoa, the first container port at the level national, which recorded -13.4% in Sech and -13.5% in Voltri, in La Spezia (-17.1%) and Venice (-17.8%); improve the performance of Trieste (-0.1%) and Naples (+1.4%).

With regard to the economic and financial performance of eleven terminalist companies, the long blockade of the economy worldwide has weighed on their activities: the terminals have achieved a total turnover of 663.8 million euros with an added value of 388 million euros and a final result of EUR 72.2 million. Compared to 2019 (€708.8 million), the total turnover was reduced by -6.4%. Despite the decline in turnover, almost all companies (with the exception of Genova Sech and Livorno) closed the balance sheet positively, although with declining profits (overall they fell by -23.3%). The results of the individual ports in terms of turnover follow the operating performance results: Gioia Tauro and Salerno recorded +27.2% and +10.2% respectively. Negative results, instead, in Genoa Sech (-10.7%), Genova Voltri (-14.5%), La Spezia (-16.3%) and Venice (-17.8%).







