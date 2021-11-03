|
November 3, 2021
- The ICS reiterates: without funding for research and the
development shipping will not be able to decarbonize
- The association renews its exhortation to approve a fund from
five billion dollars made with private resources
- Only huge investments in research activities and
development will enable the maritime transport industry
to achieve the goal of zero carbon emissions by
2050. This is highlighted by a report by the Maritime Organisation
International Chamber of Shipping realized under the guidance of the
British consulting firm Ricardo. The document "A
zero emission blueprint for shipping" notes the urgent
the need to increase funding for the development of
innovative technologies for maritime transport and notes that,
instead, according to the latest data made available by the International
Energy Agency, private expenditure on research and development in the
Shipping sector decreased from $2.7 billion in
2017 to 1.6 billion in 2019.
- "Shipping - recalled the secretary general
of the ICS, Guy Platten, referring to the proposal made at the end
2019 from leading industry organizations
(
of 18
December 2019) - submitted the request to its body
of reference of the United Nations for the approval of a fund of
five billion dollar research and development created
exclusively with contributions from the sector. This report - has
underlined Platten - clarifies how essential this fund is
to advance technologies and fuels in a fair way
alternatives needed with the speed and scale needed
to decarbonize the global shipping industry."
