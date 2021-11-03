



November 3, 2021

Original news The ICS reiterates: without funding for research and the development shipping will not be able to decarbonize

The association renews its exhortation to approve a fund from five billion dollars made with private resources

Only huge investments in research activities and development will enable the maritime transport industry to achieve the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is highlighted by a report by the Maritime Organisation International Chamber of Shipping realized under the guidance of the British consulting firm Ricardo. The document "A zero emission blueprint for shipping" notes the urgent the need to increase funding for the development of innovative technologies for maritime transport and notes that, instead, according to the latest data made available by the International Energy Agency, private expenditure on research and development in the Shipping sector decreased from $2.7 billion in 2017 to 1.6 billion in 2019.

"Shipping - recalled the secretary general of the ICS, Guy Platten, referring to the proposal made at the end 2019 from leading industry organizations ( of 18 December 2019) - submitted the request to its body of reference of the United Nations for the approval of a fund of five billion dollar research and development created exclusively with contributions from the sector. This report - has underlined Platten - clarifies how essential this fund is to advance technologies and fuels in a fair way alternatives needed with the speed and scale needed to decarbonize the global shipping industry."







