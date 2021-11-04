|
November 4, 2021
- Tomorrow the final event of a project for the limitation
of noise pollution in ports
-
- It had a duration of 36 months
-
- Tomorrow an online seminar will be held as the final event
of the project "L.I.S.T Port : Limitation of Noise Pollution
from Traffic in Commercial Ports" whose objective is
improving the sustainability of commercial ports, and
of connected logistics platforms contributing to the reduction
noise pollution. In particular, the purpose is that
to improve the "acoustic climate" of cities
ports through the use of integrated ITS management systems
of traffic and the general objective is to evaluate how
such systems affect the reduction of traffic volumes, and
therefore sound pressures in the port and urban areas.
-
- Appropriate models were developed during the project
of acoustic analysis and specific actions on traffic "in time
real" aimed at noise abatement, after having
conducted in different port cities of the area of
cooperation a campaign of sound pressure measurements,
synchronized with the flows of the vehicles used in logistics
port and with those generated and attracted by the port. One of the
final products of the entire project activity is
consisted in the elaboration of a methodological document of
summary, "Guidelines for the drafting of guidelines for the
implementation of interventions to mitigate the noise generated by the
port activities", in support of the authorities
supervisors, who intend to address similar issues on
port cities similar to the cases analyzed.
-
- The project, lasting 36 months, had an endowment
total financial of EUR 1.9 million, of which EUR 1 6 million
from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The
project partners are the University of Cagliari, the Chamber
of Commerce of Bastia, the National Association of Italian Municipalities sec.
Tuscany Region (ANCI Toscana), the Groupement d'Intérêt
Public pour la Formation et l'Insertion Professionnelle de
the Académie de Nice, ANCI Liguria and the University of
Pisa.
-
- Program
-
|
On line - Link for the event:
https://zoom.us/j/94593087773?pwd=TEEyZklCdkZ0WmZGR0dGa0ZPYnQ0UT09
|
9:00
|
Welcome greetings and opening of the meeting
- Prof. Francesco Mola, Rector of the University of Cagliari
Only
|
9:10
|
Introduction to the meeting, greetings and
presentation of the project and the Partners -Prof. Paolo Fadda,
List Port Project Manager
|
|
Session 1 - The problem of
traffic noise generated by port activities : the
List Port project
|
09:30
|
Contents and articulation of activities
of the project - Ing.Federico Sollai, Technical Manager List
Port, Unique
|
|
Project activities and
experimental conducted by the Partners
|
09:50
|
Dr. Elena Conti ANCI TOSCANA
|
10:05
|
Dr. Luca Petralia -Deputy Director of ANCI
LIGURIA
|
10:20
|
M.Paoli, Chambre de Commerce et
d'Industrie de Corse
|
10:35
|
Dr. Gianna Masu, Municipality of Olbia
|
10:50
|
Prof. Marino Lupi and Prof. Alessandro
UNIPI UNIPI flour
|
11:05
|
Coffee break
|
|
Session 2 - Technical insights and
parallel issues
|
11:20
|
The traffic noise model - Prof. Roberto
UNIQUE Baccoli
|
11:35
|
The acoustic capacity model -
Prof. Marino Lupi and Prof. Alessandro Farina UNIPI
|
11:50
|
Variable message panels: the
role in the infomobility system. Eng Alessandro Guariso
Traffic Lights
|
12:05
|
The project on the Apps of the system
infomobility. Dr. Marco Boero ALGOWAT
|
12:20
|
Modelling of port noise
in Interreg Maritime projects: from sources to evaluation
the impact of their individual contributions. Pisa Department of
ARPAT - Prof. Gaetano Licitra
|
12:35
|
The Cluster of projects on the themes
acoustics with respect to ports - Prof. Corrado Schenone
|
12:50
|
Debate and closing of the meeting - Unica
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail