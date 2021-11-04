



November 4, 2021

Original news In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna grew by +26.6%

Increase of +16.8% on the 2019 result

In the third quarter of this year the port of Ravenna has handled almost 7.2 million tons of goods, with a increase of +26.6% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 2,6 million tons of cargoes to the landing (+33.8%) and 977 thousand tons of cargo at boarding (-5.5%). In the segment of miscellaneous goods the total traffic was over 3.1 million tons (+53.7%), including 2.3 million tons of conventional goods (+99.5%), 519 thousand tons of goods in containers (+4.0%) made with a handling of containers pari a 48mila teu (+0.8%) e 339mila tons di rotabili (-15.5%). Both liquid and solid bulk are growing, trades that amounted to almost 1.2 million tonnes respectively (+8.9%) and 2.9 million tons (+12.3%).

Compared to the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the global traffic of goods handled by the port of call Ravenna in the third quarter of 2021 was on the rise +16.8%, with volume reductions only in the container sectors (-13.6%) and rolling stock (-17.8%) while goods are up conventional (+85.5%), liquid bulk (+1.7%) and solid bulk (+4,0%).

In the first nine months of 2021 the total enlivened is state of almost 20.0 million tons, with a progression of the +22.0% on the same period of 2020 and an increase of +2.5% on period January-September of 2019.











