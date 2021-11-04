|
November 4, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the
port of Ravenna grew by +26.6%
- Increase of +16.8% on the 2019 result
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Ravenna has
handled almost 7.2 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +26.6% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which
2,6 million tons of cargoes to the landing (+33.8%) and 977 thousand
tons of cargo at boarding (-5.5%). In the segment of
miscellaneous goods the total traffic was over 3.1
million tons (+53.7%), including 2.3 million tons of
conventional goods (+99.5%), 519 thousand tons of goods in
containers (+4.0%) made with a handling of containers
pari a 48mila teu (+0.8%) e 339mila tons di rotabili (-15.5%).
Both liquid and solid bulk are growing, trades that
amounted to almost 1.2 million tonnes respectively
(+8.9%) and 2.9 million tons (+12.3%).
- Compared to the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the
global traffic of goods handled by the port of call
Ravenna in the third quarter of 2021 was on the rise
+16.8%, with volume reductions only in the container sectors
(-13.6%) and rolling stock (-17.8%) while goods are up
conventional (+85.5%), liquid bulk (+1.7%) and solid bulk
(+4,0%).
- In the first nine months of 2021 the total enlivened is
state of almost 20.0 million tons, with a progression of the
+22.0% on the same period of 2020 and an increase of +2.5% on
period January-September of 2019.
